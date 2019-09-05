Classic Rock Almanac September 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Animals had their only number one hit on Billboard's Hot 100 when "House of the Rising Sun" reached the top.

1964-"And I Love Her" by The Beatles peaks at #12 on the US singles chart while "If I Fell" stalled at #53.

1965-The Rolling Stones fly to Los Angeles to record "Get Off My Cloud". In a later interview, Keith Richards would say "I never dug it as a record. The chorus was a nice idea, but we rushed it as the follow-up" (to "Satisfaction").

1966-After having his Beatle haircut chopped off and donning his once hated wire framed glasses, John Lennon started work on his role as Private Gripweed in the film How I Won The War. Shooting began on location in Hamburg, Germany before moving on to Almeria in southern Spain. John showed natural acting talent and many would later say that he could have easily taken up a successful movie career.

1981-Stevie Nick's solo LP, "Bella Donna", reached the top of Billboard's album chart with the help of a pair of duet singles, "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" with Tom Petty and "Leather and Lace" with Eagles' drummer, Don Henley.

1991-Eagles' drummer Don Henley was a bright spot at the MTV Video Music Awards when he performed his solo hit "The Heart Of The Matter". The rest of the show was mostly Rap and Metal.

2002-Paul McCartney's wife, Heather Mills, accepted 50,000 Pounds for libel damages over an article in The Sunday Mirror, which had suggested that Mills had acted dishonestly over cash collected for an earthquake appeal.

2010-Critics in Denmark panned a series of paintings by Bob Dylan which were on display at a museum in Copenhagen. One professor claimed "Bob Dylan paints like any other amateur. He is what we used to call a Sunday painter."

BORN TODAY

1946-Buddy Miles

drummer with The Ink Spots, Wilson Pickett, Santana, Electric Flag and Jimi Hendrix. Died on February 28, 2008

1946-Freddie Mercury

singer, Queen, Died November 24th 1991

1947-Mel Collins

saxophonist, flutist and session musician. Played the sax solo on The Rolling Stones' 'Miss You' and has also worked with King Crimson, Camel, Alan Parsons Project, 10cc, Clannad, Eric Clapton, Bad Company, Dire Straits, Roger Waters, Gerry Rafferty, Tears For Fears and others.

1968-Brad Wilk

drummer, Rage Against The Machine