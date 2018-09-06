Classic Rock Almanac September 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-John Mellencamp helps kick off the NFL season by performing "Small Town" before the New Orleans Saints play the Indianapolis Colts at the RCA Dome.

2006-Bob Dylan reaches the top of the album chart for the first time in 30 years as Modern Times debuts at number-one in Billboard.

2006-Guitarist Marc Ford quits The Black Crowes due to concerns that "the difficult work he has done to gain his longest period of sobriety ever was in jeopardy while touring."

2005-The Rolling Stones release A Bigger Bang.

2001-U2 receives the Video Vanguard Award at M-T-V's Video Music Awards in New York. Bono gives the award to the surviving members of The Ramones.

1997-Elton John performs "Candle in the Wind 1997" at Princess Diana's funeral in London. He subsequently records it with producer George Martin.

1993-Don Henley, Elton John, Sting, Aerosmith and others do a benefit concert in Boston for Henley's Walden Woods Project.

1989-Neil Young's satirical "This Note's for You" video wins the MTV Video Music Award for Best Video, even though the channel had initially refused to air it.

1974-George Harrison launches his label. His Dark Horse album will be released on Dark Horse Records -- and hit the Top 5 -- that winter.

1974-Elton John gets a gold record for "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me."

1969-Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay" peaks at number-seven on the pop singles chart.

1968-Eric Clapton records his solo for The Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

1967-At Abbey Road, Paul McCartney demos "Fool on the Hill" on piano, and The Beatles record the basic track for George Harrison's "Blue Jay Way."

BIRTHDAYS

William DuVall - 51 years old

Alice in Chains singer-guitarist. Born 1967.

Scott Travis - 57 years old

Judas Priest drummer. Born 1961.

Bobby Ingram - 61 years old

Molly Hatchet guitarist. Born 1957.

Micky Waller-Died in 2008

The English drummer recorded with many artists, including The Jeff Beck Group and Rod Stewart. He died from liver failure April 29th, 2008 at 63. Born 1944.

Roger Waters - 75 years old

He was the singer, songwriter and bassist in Pink Floyd, whose Dark Side of the Moon spent a record 741 weeks on the Billboard album chart. Now a solo artist. Born 1943.

Jimmy Reed-Died in 1976

The pioneering blues singer, guitarist and harmonica player died of respiratory failure in Oakland, California August 29th, 1976 at 50. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991. Born 1925.