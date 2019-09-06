Classic Rock Almanac September 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-Eric Clapton records the guitar solo for the Beatles' "While My Guitar Gently Weeps", becoming the first non-Beatle to appear on one of their recordings. George Harrison later said that Clapton's presence had another effect on the band: "It made them all try a bit harder; they were all on their best behavior."

1969-Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay" peaks at #7 on the Billboard singles chart. Departing from his usual high pitched, nasal style, Dylan's low-key vocal also pushed the song to #5 in the UK.

1970-Jimi Hendrix makes his last major concert appearance at the Love and Peace Festival in Puttgarden, Germany.

1989-Neil Young's "This Note's For You" was named Best Video of the Year at the sixth annual MTV Rock Video Awards. The video had been initially banned by the music video station because it mentioned corporate sponsors by name.

1990-48 year old Tom Fogerty, rhythm guitarist for Creedence Clearwater Revival, died of respiratory failure. A lack of opportunity to sing and record his own songs led him to leave the band in 1971. He continued to tour and turn out new music until his death.

1997-While an estimated 2.5 billion people watched on television, Elton John sings a re-worked version of "Candle In The Wind" at the funeral of England's Princess Diana. After the song is re-recorded and released as a single, it would become the largest selling record in history since UK and US singles charts began in the 1950s, with sales topping 33 million.

2010-John Lennon's killer, Mark David Chapman, was once again denied parole, nearly 30 years after gunning down the former Beatle outside New York City's Dakota apartment building. It was Chapman's sixth appearance before the board since becoming eligible for parole in 2000.

BORN TODAY

1943-Roger Waters

singer, songwriter, bassist and co-founder of Pink Floyd.