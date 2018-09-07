Classic Rock Almanac September 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Genesis begin the North American leg of their reunion tour in Toronto.

2003-Warren Zevon dies of lung cancer at his L-A home at 56. His final album, The Wind, had been released just 11 days earlier.

1997-Derek Taylor, the Beatles' longtime press officer, dies at his home in England. He was 65.

1996-Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres marries Eva Herzigova. The marriage will end in divorce less than two years later.

1985-The David Bowie - Mick Jagger cover of "Dancing in the Street" enters the UK pop chart at number-one.

1978-Who drummer Keith Moon, 32, dies in London of an accidental overdose of a drug to combat his alcoholism.

1972-The Doobie Brothers' "Listen to the Music" enters Billboard's singles chart.

1968-The Doors' Waiting for the Sun starts a four-week stay at number-one on the Billboard album chart.

1968-Although not billed as such, Led Zeppelin plays its first two shows ever -- in Denmark. Billed as The New Yardbirds and there to fulfill concert obligations Jimmy Page had as the only holdover from the now-defunct Yardbirds, the quartet plays a place called Teen Club -- Box 45 in Gladsaxe in the early evening, then move on to the Brondby Pop Club in Copenhagen.

1963-The Beatles start a four-week run atop the British charts with "She Loves You." Still unimpressed by their success, Capitol Records, the US affiliate of the band's label, passes on the single. The independent Swan label picks it up, but the single shows little action-even after it's played a few weeks later on American Bandstand's Rate-a-Record segment.

BIRTHDAYS

Benmont Tench - 65 years old

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers/Mudcrutch keyboardist. Born 1953.

Chrissie Hynde - 67 years old

The American singer-guitarist moved from Ohio to London in 1973 and formed The Pretenders after a brief career as a music journalist. She had a daughter with Ray Davies of The Kinks and later married (and had a child with and then divorced) Jim Kerr of Simple Minds. Her side band JP, Chrissie & the Fairground Boys released an album in 2010. Born 1951.

Mark "Moogy" Klingman-Died in 2011

The New Yorker played keyboards in Todd Rundgren's Utopia and was the co-writer of Bette Midler "Friends." He died of bladder cancer November 15th, 2011 at 61. Born 1950.

Buddy Holly (Charles Hardin Holley)-Died in 1959

The Texan remains one of rock and roll's most revered figures. He added soulful rhythm to the country sounds he heard growing up in Lubbock and, in just three years, forged a style that became a blueprint for the British Invasion. "That'll Be the Day" hit number-one in 1957. "Peggy Sue" followed it into the Top 5. Those songs, plus "Maybe Baby," "Oh Boy" and "Rave On," epitomized The Crickets' sound. Their two-guitar, bass and drums lineup became rock's standard. Such subsequent legends as The Beatles ("Words of Love"), The Rolling Stones ("Not Fade Away"), Peter & Gordon ("True Love Ways") and Bobby Vee -- who filled his place on a Winter Dance Party tour after "The Day the Music Died" -- all covered Holly's songs and acknowledged his inspiration. Holly died at 22 in the February 3rd, 1959 plane crash that also took the lives of Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper. Born 1936.