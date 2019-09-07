Classic Rock Almanac September 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-The Beatles perform two shows at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, one at 6:30, the other at 10:00 PM. Over 35,000 fans paid an average of $5 per ticket to see the Fab Four, along with Clarence 'Frogman' Henry and Jackie DeShannon. During a question and answer session in the afternoon, one reporter asked John Lennon how long he thought The Beatles would last. Lennon's reply was "Longer than you."

1968-Iron Butterfly's LP, "In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida" enters Billboard's album chart, where it will reach #10. Today it is a multi-Platinum album which has sold over 25 million copies and was Atlantic Records' biggest selling LP until it was surpassed by 1971's "Led Zeppelin IV".

1978-The Who's drummer, Keith Moon died of an overdose of a sedative called Heminevrin that had been prescribed to prevent seizures induced by alcohol withdrawal. The 31 year old Moon died in the same apartment that had previously belonged to Harry Nilsson and earlier, Mama Cass Elliot. He is eventually replaced in The Who by ex-Faces drummer Kenney Jones.

1985-David Bowie and Mick Jagger's version of "Dancing In The Streets" hits #1 on the UK Pop chart.

1985-Ringo Starr became the first Beatle to become a grandfather when son Zak and his wife Sarah had a daughter, Tatia Jayne

1987-Despite threats from former member Roger Waters to sue promoters if the show goes on, Pink Floyd kicks off their A Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour in Ottawa, Canada.

2003-Warren Zevon, the singer / songwriter best remembered for his 1978 breakthrough album "Excitable Boy", which contained his only hit single, "Werewolves Of London", died of lung cancer at the age of 56.

2018-The US Postal Service released a commemorative stamp honoring John Lennon. The stamp, featuring a photo taken by Bob Gruen from the "Walls and Bridges" photo session in 1974, was unveiled at a ceremony held in New York City's Central Park attended by Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, their son Sean Lennon.

BORN TODAY

1948-Dennis Thompson

drummer from MC5

1951-Chrissie Hynde

founding member of The Pretenders

1954-Benmont Tench

keyboards, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers