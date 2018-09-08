Classic Rock Almanac September 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-Chrissie Hynde's autobiography, Reckless, My Life as a Pretender, is published.

2003-The Recording Industry Association of America files civil lawsuits against 261 people who shared more than a thousand music files over the Internet. Brianna LaHara, 12, settles with the RIAA, agreeing to pay $2,000 in fines.

1997-Almost two decades since the band ceased to exist, "Whole Lotta Love" becomes the first Led Zeppelin single ever issued in the U-K. It comes out as part of the promotion of a reisssue of their back catalogue.

1990-Jon Bon Jovi scores a number-one with "Blaze of Glory," his first solo hit. Jeff Beck plays guitar on the song from the soundtrack of Young Guns 2.

1988-Elton John sells off some of his costumes and memorabilia at Sotheby's in London. The auction raises more than $6-million for his AIDS charity.

1987-Pink Floyd releases A Momentary Lapse of Reason, the group's first album without singer-bassist-songwriter Roger Waters, in the U.S. (a day after its British release).

1977-Former Thunderclap Newman guitarist Jimmy McCulloch quits Wings to join a short-lived reunion of The Small Faces.

1976-Peter Frampton, girlfriend Penny McCall and manager Dee Anthony visit the White House at the invitation of President Ford's son, Steven. They end the day watching TV with the president in the first family's living quarters.

1976-Heart's debut, Dreamboat Annie, gets a gold album.

1973-The Allman Brothers Band's Brothers and Sisters starts a five-week run at the top of Billboard's album chart. It's their only number-one album to date.

BIRTHDAYS

Ray Wilson - 50 years old

He followed Phil Collins as the lead singer of Genesis and made one album with the group in 1997. He has recorded more extensively as a solo singer-guitarist. Born 1968.

Michael Lardie - 60 years old

Great White keyboardist-guitarist. born 1958.

Ben Orr (Orzechowski)-Died in 2000

The Cars (and later solo) singer-bassist died of pancreatic cancer October 3rd, 2000 at 53. Born 1947.

Pig Pen (Ron McKernan)-Died in 1973

The Grateful Dead organist died of liver failure connected to his alcoholism March 8th, 1973 at 27. Born 1945.

Kelly Groucutt-Died in 2009

The bassist and backing vocalist (whose given name was Michael) joined Electric Light Orchestra in time for 1975's Face the Music and stayed in the lineup through 1981's Time. He later took part in a number of post-ELO projects, namely ELO II and The Orchestra. He died of a heart attack February 19th, 2009 at 63. Born 1945.