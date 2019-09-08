Classic Rock Almanac September 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-The Allman Brothers started a five week run at the top of the US album chart with "Brothers And Sisters", the group's only US #1 LP.

1977-Guitarist Jimmy McCulloch quits Paul McCartney And Wings to join a reformed line-up of the Small Faces. Sadly, he died on September 27th, 1979 in his flat in Maida Vale, North West London at the age of 26.

1988-Elton John holds an auction of his stage costumes in London, England and nets $6.2 million.

2015-The Who postponed four shows of their 50th Anniversary Tour to give singer Roger Daltrey time to recover from an unspecified virus.

BORN TODAY

1945-Kelly Groucutt

bassist with Electric Light Orchestra. Died February 19, 2009.

1945-Ron McKernan

organ, and one of the founding members of Grateful Dead who played in the group from 1965 to 1972. Died on March 8, 1973

1947-Benjamin Orr

bass, vocals, The Cars. Died October 3, 2000