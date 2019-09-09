Classic Rock Almanac September 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-John Lennon's "Imagine" LP is released. It would reach #1 on both sides of the Atlantic. In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine named "Imagine" as #76 on its list of The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

1972-The Eagles' "Witchy Woman" is released. It will crack the Billboard Hot 100 by the end of September and rise to #9. Drummer Don Henley would later say "I had a very high fever and became semi-delirious at times, and that's when I wrote most of the lyrics."

1975-Wings begins a 13 month world tour where they will play in front of over two million people.

1978-The Rolling Stones' "Beast Of Burden" is released in the US where it will reach #8. In 2004 Rolling Stone magazine ranked the song #435 on their list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

1992-Eric Clapton's "Tears in Heaven" was named Best Male Video at the ninth annual MTV Video Music Awards.

BORN TODAY

1945-Doug Ingle

Iron Butterfly

1946- Bruce Palmer

bassist with Buffalo Springfield. Died October 1, 2004

1950-John McFee

singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist