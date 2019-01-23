By the numbers: the 2018 Cleveland Browns
A fun look at the numbers that defined the season
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns finished the 2018 season with their best campaign in over a decade that saw the team finish 7-8-1.
Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was named the Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes in just 13 starts and he also set a Browns franchise rookie record with 3,725 yards passing.
Rookie running back Nick Chubb led the team in touchdowns with 10 and he set a new franchise rookie rushing record with 996 yards.
Defensive end Myles Garrett was named second-team All-Pro along with left guard Joel Bitonio. Garrett finished a half sack shy of tying the franchise record for sacks in a season as he finished with 13.5.
The Browns sent 4 players – Garrett and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward along with reserves left guard Joel Bitonio and receiver Jarvis Landry – to the Pro Bowl.
Here’s a fun look at the 2018 Browns season by the numbers.
1. Tie. 21-21 to the Steelers in Week 1
2. Number of passes completed by receiver Jarvis Landry
3. Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward’s interception total
4. Number of overtime games played
5. Receiving touchdowns by Antonio Callaway
6. Number of touchbacks by punter Britton Colquitt
7. Number of wins
8. Rushing touchdowns by rookie running back Nick Chubb
9. Points the Browns held the Ravens to in a Week 5 overtime victory
10. Total touchdowns by rookie running back Nick Chubb
11. Number of pass plays that went for 40 or more yards
12. Average yards per reception for Jarvis Landry
13. Increase in red zone touchdowns scored from 2017 (19) to 2018 (32)
13.5. Myles Garrett’s sack total
14. Number of fumbles the Browns recovered, tied for first in the league
15. Number of Browns rushing touchdowns
16. Interceptions thrown by Browns quarterbacks
17. Amount the Browns outscored opponents by in the second half
18. Increase in turnovers created by the defense from 2017 (13) to 2018 (31).
19. Number of field goals made by Browns kickers
20. Rushing touchdowns allowed by the Browns
21. Passing touchdowns allowed by the Browns
22. Number of Browns draft picks on the final roster
23. Longest run of the season for Duke Johnson Jr.
24. Number of kickoff returns allowed
25. Times Baker Mayfield was sacked
27. Baker Mayfield’s NFL rookie record for touchdown passes
29. Number of touchdown passes thrown by Browns QBs
32. Britton Colquitt punts downed inside the 20
33. Scoring differential (points the Browns were outscored by)
37. Total number of sacks recorded by the Browns defense
38. Total number of sacks allowed by the Browns
42. Number of new players added by general manager John Dorsey
43. Number of touchdowns allowed by the Browns
44. Number of touchdowns scored by the Browns
56. Number of runs that went for 10 or more yards
71. Longest completion by Baker Mayfield to receiver Antonio Callaway at Houston
76. Points scored by Greg Joseph to lead the team in scoring
78. Number of tackles for loss recorded by the Browns defense
81. Number of receptions for Jarvis Landry
90. Total quarterback hits delivered by the Browns defense
92. Yards run by Nick Chubb for a touchdown against the Falcons setting new franchise record
100. Interception return yardage by Browns defense
110. Points scored in the fourth quarter by the Browns
192. Number of carries for rookie running back Nick Chubb
290. Punt return yardage
310. Number of completed passes by Baker Mayfield
359. Points scored by the Browns
392. Points allowed by the Browns
627. Jabrill Peppers’ combined punt and kickoff return yardage
884. Total kickoff return yardage
976. Receiving yards by receiver Jarvis Landry
996. Rushing yards by rookie running back Nick Chubb
1,893. Rushing yardage by the Browns
3,725. Yards Baker Mayfield threw for – a new rookie franchise record
4,261. Passing yardage by the Browns
6,154. Total scrimmage yards by the Browns