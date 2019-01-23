By the numbers: the 2018 Cleveland Browns

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns finished the 2018 season with their best campaign in over a decade that saw the team finish 7-8-1.

Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was named the Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes in just 13 starts and he also set a Browns franchise rookie record with 3,725 yards passing.

Rookie running back Nick Chubb led the team in touchdowns with 10 and he set a new franchise rookie rushing record with 996 yards.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was named second-team All-Pro along with left guard Joel Bitonio. Garrett finished a half sack shy of tying the franchise record for sacks in a season as he finished with 13.5.

The Browns sent 4 players – Garrett and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward along with reserves left guard Joel Bitonio and receiver Jarvis Landry – to the Pro Bowl.

Here’s a fun look at the 2018 Browns season by the numbers.

1. Tie. 21-21 to the Steelers in Week 1

2. Number of passes completed by receiver Jarvis Landry

3. Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward’s interception total

4. Number of overtime games played

5. Receiving touchdowns by Antonio Callaway

6. Number of touchbacks by punter Britton Colquitt

7. Number of wins

8. Rushing touchdowns by rookie running back Nick Chubb

9. Points the Browns held the Ravens to in a Week 5 overtime victory

10. Total touchdowns by rookie running back Nick Chubb

11. Number of pass plays that went for 40 or more yards

12. Average yards per reception for Jarvis Landry

13. Increase in red zone touchdowns scored from 2017 (19) to 2018 (32)

13.5. Myles Garrett’s sack total

14. Number of fumbles the Browns recovered, tied for first in the league

15. Number of Browns rushing touchdowns

16. Interceptions thrown by Browns quarterbacks

17. Amount the Browns outscored opponents by in the second half

18. Increase in turnovers created by the defense from 2017 (13) to 2018 (31).

19. Number of field goals made by Browns kickers

20. Rushing touchdowns allowed by the Browns

21. Passing touchdowns allowed by the Browns

22. Number of Browns draft picks on the final roster

23. Longest run of the season for Duke Johnson Jr.

24. Number of kickoff returns allowed

25. Times Baker Mayfield was sacked

27. Baker Mayfield’s NFL rookie record for touchdown passes

29. Number of touchdown passes thrown by Browns QBs

32. Britton Colquitt punts downed inside the 20

33. Scoring differential (points the Browns were outscored by)

37. Total number of sacks recorded by the Browns defense

38. Total number of sacks allowed by the Browns

42. Number of new players added by general manager John Dorsey

43. Number of touchdowns allowed by the Browns

44. Number of touchdowns scored by the Browns

56. Number of runs that went for 10 or more yards

71. Longest completion by Baker Mayfield to receiver Antonio Callaway at Houston

76. Points scored by Greg Joseph to lead the team in scoring

78. Number of tackles for loss recorded by the Browns defense

81. Number of receptions for Jarvis Landry

90. Total quarterback hits delivered by the Browns defense

92. Yards run by Nick Chubb for a touchdown against the Falcons setting new franchise record

100. Interception return yardage by Browns defense

110. Points scored in the fourth quarter by the Browns

192. Number of carries for rookie running back Nick Chubb

290. Punt return yardage

310. Number of completed passes by Baker Mayfield

359. Points scored by the Browns

392. Points allowed by the Browns

627. Jabrill Peppers’ combined punt and kickoff return yardage

884. Total kickoff return yardage

976. Receiving yards by receiver Jarvis Landry

996. Rushing yards by rookie running back Nick Chubb

1,893. Rushing yardage by the Browns

3,725. Yards Baker Mayfield threw for – a new rookie franchise record

4,261. Passing yardage by the Browns

6,154. Total scrimmage yards by the Browns