John Dorsey fills needs, builds depth with 2019 Draft class

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey’s second draft in Cleveland lacked the fanfare of his first but it has the potential to be effective.

The acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. remains the headliner and the final terms of the deal came into focus after the Giants used No. 17 to select Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and the 95th on Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines Thursday and Friday night.

Dorsey, who had already won the offseason, picked seven players – two corners, two linebackers, a safety, a kicker and an offensive tackle over the final two days of the draft.

Championship rosters require blue chip talent and depth, and Dorsey helped the Browns get deeper this weekend.

Here’s our take on the Browns draft class of 2019.

Round 2, pick 46: Greedy Williams – CB, LSU

Getting Williams, who was projected to be a first rounder, at 46 was a steal – even with the trade up three spots that only cost Dorsey No. 144. Williams will likely compete with Terrance Mitchell for the second starting corner job opposite last year’s No. 4 overall pick, Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. For all the criticism of Williams’ tackling abilities, you don’t have to tackle if you cover well. Regardless if he starts, expect to see a lot of the ball-hawking rookie in the secondary this season. This was a pick-6, plus a scoop and score for Dorsey.

Round 3, pick 80: Sione Takitaki – LB, BYU

The selection of Takitaki surprised some but listening to the scouting department explain what they saw in the bruising linebacker from BYU, it’s easy to see why the Browns took him off the board. Described as “a tough son of a gun” Takitaki fits in perfectly with the strength, speed and athleticism defensive coordinator Steve Wilks intends to demand of his linebackers. He should also be able to contribute on special teams. Yes, Takitaki had his problems off the field his first two years at BYU that led to him being kicked out and working in construction for nearly a year, but he has worked tirelessly to redeem himself and repair his image thanks in part to the influence of his wife. There’s a lot of upside with this selection even if some might feel he was picked too early.

Round 4, pick 119: Sheldrick Redwine – S, Miami (Fla)

A converted safety from corner, Redwine seemed to do it all for the Hurricanes while starting 30 of the 45 games he played at The U. Once again, he fits the Browns’ profile of tough, physical and fast. Cleveland got deeper in the secondary with this pick and hopefully he brought the turnover chain with him.

Round 5, pick 155: Mack Wilson – LB, Alabama

Wilson didn’t expect to fall all the way until the fifth round, but the Browns are sure glad he did. Wilson adds versatility and speed to what was a thin linebacker corps until Saturday. Some felt that Wilson should’ve returned for his senior season, but he is confident in his abilities and wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to help his family, and it’s impossible to fault him for that.

Round 5, pick 170: Austin Seibert – K, Oklahoma

So the Browns traded the never really available to play Josh Gordon for….a kicker. This is the pick Cleveland got from the Patriots last fall. Seibert’s longest make is 42 yards but Browns scouts and the front office don’t seem the least bit worried about his leg which they described Saturday as “a canon.” Seibert, who broke 2017 Browns seventh-round pick Zane Gonzalez’s scoring record, will compete with Greg Joseph for the kicking gig. An interesting pick here but with many needs already filled, why not?

Round 6, pick 189: Drew Forbes – LT, Southeast Missouri State

Forbes is a depth and developmental selection for the Browns, who view him as a versatile player with the talent to remain at left tackle and the ability to be kicked inside if needed. Options in the trenches are always a good thing so nothing to argue here.

Round 7, pick 221: Donnie Lewis Jr. – CB, Tulane

Dorsey ended his second draft with the Browns by adding a second corner – and fifth defensive player overall – to the class. There’s no such thing as too many corners in the NFL and the Browns believe you need at least five quality corners on your roster to compete in today’s NFL. While his defensive snaps might be few this season, Lewis could provide needed help on special teams.