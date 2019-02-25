Browns 2019 NFL Draft picks are now set

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Now that the NFL has handed out the compensatory draft picks, the complete order for the 2019 NFL Draft is set.

We already knew that the Browns would pick 17th overall in the first round, 49th in the second round, 80th and 95 in round three, but now their fourth through seventh round selections are firmly in place.

Here is the complete list of the Browns 2019 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 17

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 80

Round 3: No. 95 (via New England for DL Danny Shelton)

Round 4: No. 119

Round 5: No. 144 (via Jacksonville for RB Carlos Hyde)

Round 5: No. 155

Round 5: No. 170 (via New England for WR Josh Gordon)

Round 6: No. 189

Round 7: No. 221 (via Jacksonville for QB Cody Kessler)