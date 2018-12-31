Cleveland Browns 2019 opponents set

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The dust has yet to settle on the 2018 season but the second half turnaround and Baker Mayfield’s incredible rookie season has just about everyone excited for what’s to come in 2019.

While the schedule won’t be released until mid-April, we know who the Browns will play next season.

The combined record of all 16 opponents next season based on 2018 results is 123-129-2 and Cleveland will face 4 playoff teams (indicated with a *) in 2019 – Baltimore Ravens twice, New England, the LA Rams and Seattle.

Home: Steelers, *Ravens, Bengals, Bills, Dolphins, *Rams, *Seahawks and Titans.

Road: Pittsburgh, *Baltimore, Cincinnati, *New England, New York Jets, Arizona, San Francisco and Denver.

The Browns entered this past season with the fifth-toughest schedule in the league and ended up playing 6 games against playoff teams and the combined record of the opposition was 131-123-2.

The Browns finished 7-8-1, their best mark in 11 years, and with a 3-2-1 mark within the AFC North.