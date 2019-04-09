Browns 2019 preseason opponents announced

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – While everyone anxiously awaits the release of the Browns 2019 season schedule, their preseason opponents were announced Tuesday.

Week 1 (August 8-12): vs. Washington

Week 2 (August 15-19): at Indianapolis

Week 3 (August 22-26): at Tampa Bay

Week 4 (August 29-31): vs. Detroit

Specific dates and times for the games will be announced when the regular season schedule is released later this month.

Cleveland did not receive any national TV games for the preseason because the networks are reserving the Browns for their regular season slate.

Washington appears on the preseason schedule for just the fourth time since 1999.

The Browns will spend three days prior to that second preseason game practicing with the Colts at their camp, which will be held just north of Indianapolis.

The Buccaneers are on the preseason docket for the fourth time in six years and the Lions appear for the 15th time since 2002.

All Browns games can be heard on Cleveland's Classic Rock 98.5 WNCX, Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network.