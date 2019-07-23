2019 Browns Training Camp Preview: Offense

Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Once upon a time the Browns longed for a single game-changing offensive weapon.

Ahh, those were the days.

This year the Browns enter the season loaded – everywhere – with the ability to give opposing defenses nightmares at the thought of trying to defend them.

When the biggest question being asked as training camp opens is, “are there enough footballs to keep everyone happy?” things are looking up, and if everyone does their job, there will be plenty of footballs to go around because a ton of points will be scored.

This is where fans should be reminded that there is no such thing as having too many good players or too much talent.

In the expansion era, the Browns have averaged more than 20 points per game in a season twice – 2002 that saw them score 21.5 points per game to finish 9-7 and qualify for a Wild Card and 2007 when they averaged 25.1 points per game while finishing 10-6 and just missing out on the playoffs.

The acquisition of Odell Beckham Jr. in March was a game-changer and the Browns have the talent to approach a 30.0 points per game average, if not surpass it, this season.

After shattering the NFL’s record for touchdown passes by a rookie quarterback in just 13 starts in 2018, Baker Mayfield is poised for a prolific sophomore season that could vault him into the league MVP conversation.

And to think a year ago Mayfield couldn’t even get a single snap with the first team offense during training camp.

The only quarterback question facing the Browns in 2019 is, who gets to wear the earpiece and hold a clipboard this fall? Drew Stanton enters camp as the favorite but Garrett Gilbert of AAF fame will have an opportunity to win the backup job.

Offense snapshot

Key additions: (WR) Odell Beckham Jr., (RB) Kareem Hunt

Key losses: (RG) Kevin Zeitler, (WR) Ricardo Louis, (TE) Darren Fells

Projected starters: WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Jarvis Landry, WR Rashard Higgins, LT Greg Robinson, LG Joel Bitonio, C JC Tretter, RG Austin Corbett, RT Chris Hubbard, TE David Njoku, RB Nick Chubb, QB Baker Mayfield

2019 Browns Training Camp preview: Special teams

Following the mid-season coaching change in 2018, Mayfield saw his completion percentage jump from 58.3 to 68.44, average yardage per game go from 245.2 to 281.8, touchdown to interception ratio from 8-6 to 19-8 and the number of times he was sacked dropped from 20 to just five.

First-year head coach Freddie Kitchens, who took over as offensive coordinator when Hue Jackson and Todd Haley were fired, hopes to pick up where the Browns left off at the end of the 2018 season with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken helping him to design a system that blends both of their philosophies and puts their playmakers in a position to be successful.

Kitchens, Monken and Mayfield have a smorgasbord of weapons to choose from on any given down. On paper, the Browns could easily have two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher.

Behind Beckham and Jarvis Landry, who has more receptions in his first five seasons than any player in NFL history, are Antonio Callaway and Rashard Higgins. Callaway and Higgins combined for 77 catches for 1,158 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Eight players will compete for the final one or two spots on the depth chart. Beckham, Landry, Callaway and Higgins may allow Dorsey to keep five receivers freeing up a valuable roster spot for depth elsewhere.

In the backfield Nick Chubb, who finished three yards shy of the coveted 1,000 as a rookie, led the team in touchdowns with 10 – eight rushing, including the longest TD run in franchise history that went for 92 yards, is the leading back but what happens behind him needs to be ironed out.

Does Duke Johnson, who requested a trade, remain with the team? Although he tried to talk his way out of Cleveland during the June minicamp, Johnson has promised he won’t be a problem or distraction. Hunt isn’t available until Nov. 10 meaning Dontrell Hilliard’s chances of making the 53 are vastly improved.

David Njoku enters his third season as the top tight end on the depth chart after catching 56 passes – ranked second on the team behind Landry's 81 catches a year ago – for 639 yards and four TDs in 2018. There will be significant competition for the second and third spots on the roster. Seth DeValve is on the bubble following a disappointing year that saw him play in 13 games but catch only five passes for 74 yards and a score.

Demetrious Harris, an undrafted free agent find by Dorsey in 2013 for the Chiefs and signed this offseason, will compete with Orson Charles, Pharaoh Brown and Stephen Carlson for a job.

If there is an offensive weakness – or at least significant questions – it’s with the offensive line.

Four of the five starting spots appear to be spoken for as camp opens.

Left tackle Greg Robinson played his way into being re-signed this offseason after taking over midway through last season. Left guard Joel Bitonio is a premiere player when healthy, center JC Tretter played through a high ankle sprain last season and right tackle Chris Hubbard is expected to raise his level of play in his second season with the Browns.

All eyes will be on the right guard job where 2018 second-round pick Austin Corbett will be competing with Eric Kush and Kyle Kalis, a St. Eds product.

The depth behind the starting five linemen also needs to be sorted out.

Having talent is half the battle in the NFL, and the Browns have it. But what looks good on paper doesn’t always translate to the field and that will be Kitchens’ and Monken’s charge – find a way to bring it all together.