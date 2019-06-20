Browns 2019 Training Camp schedule announced
Team kicks off 25th camp in Berea July 25, scrimmage Aug. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will kick off their 25th training camp at the training and administrative complex in Berea July 25th at 10:00 a.m. the team announced Thursday.
The Browns will have 15 practices open to the public.
The annual Orange and Brown scrimmage will be played Aug. 3 at FirstEnergy Stadium from 4-6 p.m.
A pair of joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts are scheduled for Wednesday Aug. 14 and Thursday Aug. 15 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana, about 20 miles north of Indianapolis in advance of the preseason game Saturday Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Seating capacity for training camp will once again be expanded for 2019 and since 2016 camp seating has been increased 325%. Gates will open 1 hour prior to the start of practice.
2019 Browns training camp schedule:
DATE
TIME (ET)
Thursday, July 25
10 a.m.-noon
Friday, Aug. 9
3:45-5:25 p.m.
Friday, July 26
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday, Aug. 10
2:45-4:45 p.m.
Saturday, July 27#
10 a.m.-noon
Sunday, Aug. 11
No practice
Sunday, July 28
10 a.m.-noon
Monday, Aug. 12
10 a.m.-noon
Monday, July 29
10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday, Aug. 13
No practice
Tuesday, July 30
No practice
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Practice in Westfield, Ind.
Wednesday, July 31
10 a.m.-noon
Thursday, Aug. 15
Practice in Westfield, Ind.
Thursday, Aug. 1
10 a.m.-noon
Friday, Aug. 16
Practice in Westfield, Ind.
Friday, Aug. 2
10 a.m.-noon
Saturday, Aug. 17
Pre 2: at Indianapolis
Saturday, Aug. 3
Orange & Brown Scrimmage
4 p.m.
4-6 p.m., FirstEnergy Stadium
Sunday, Aug. 18
No practice
Sunday, Aug. 4
No practice
Monday, Aug. 19
Closed practice
Monday, Aug. 5
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
10 a.m.-noon
Tuesday Aug. 6
10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Aug. 21
10 a.m.-noon
Wednesday, Aug. 7
No practice
Thursday, Aug. 22
No practice
Thursday, Aug. 8
Pre 1: vs. Washington
Friday, Aug. 23
Pre 3: at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
7:30 p.m.
Browns fans may secure prioritized access to training camp by registering for tickets online and downloading the Browns Mobile App. Once registered, fans will receive their tickets through the Browns Mobile App to enter practice. While registering for tickets is strongly recommended, the team will also grant Cleveland fans admittance to practice sessions on a walk-up basis on a limited basis, as space permits.
New in 2019, training camp tickets will be released in two waves to allow more fans the opportunity to obtain access to the free practice sessions. Open registration will begin for the first eight practices at 10. a.m. on Wednesday, June 26 and for the remaining dates at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10. Orange & Brown Scrimmage tickets will also be available to the public on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26.
Browns 2019 season ticket members will have special two-day windows to register for each stretch of practices starting Monday, June 24 and Monday, July 8, respectively, as well as for the Orange & Brown Scrimmage on Monday, June 24.
All tickets to training camp will be accessible through the Browns Mobile App. Printed tickets will not be available for training camp in 2019.
Prohibited/Allowed items:
- Smoking is prohibited.
- Weapons, noisemakers, animals, aerosol cans and laser pointers are prohibited.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- Plastic bottles and boxed liquids are permitted. Cans and glass are prohibited.
- Soft-case coolers are permitted. Hard-plastic coolers are prohibited.
- Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan’s enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches).
- Umbrellas, strollers, purses, fanny packs, backpacks and diaper bags are permitted but are subject to inspection.
- Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are permitted but are subject to inspection.
*All rules are subject to change at team’s discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.