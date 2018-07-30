Hue Jackson praises Baker Mayfield’s accuracy, attitude

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Prior to the NFL draft a lot of things were said about Baker Mayfield as a person and leader.

Most were not complimentary.

Since he was selected No. 1 overall and joined the Cleveland Browns, that perception couldn’t have been further from the truth.

Head coach Hue Jackson has noticed too.

“Baker Mayfield has been everything I thought a quarterback should be for our organization thus far,” Jackson said Sunday following the fourth pracitce of training camp. “He’s doing the things that we want him to do the way we want him to do it and he’s exceeding those things because he’s putting in the time. He doesn’t have a pride or authorship any kind of way.

“I think his thing is, ‘you guys tell me what you need me to do and I’m going to do it’ and that’s what he’s done since he’s walked in the building and that’s exciting, because that’s a player that’s eager to learn.”

Sunday, Mayfield was laser sharp slinging the football on time and on target all over the field during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 work.

“Baker’s deadly accurate with the ball,” Jackson said. “So is Tyrod and so is Drew. I think our guys have been throwing some pinpoint passes, so the receivers, all you’ve got to do is be in the right spot at the right time, they’ll put the ball in places where you get a chance to catch it.”

Mayfield zipped a short TD to receiver Rashard Higgins in 1 11-on-11 inside the 5 drill and hooked up with the receiver on a deeper back shoulder throw in another drill that saw Higgins jump in front of the defender and make an acrobatic catch.

Mayfield’s accuracy is something Jackson pointed out as a part of his game that has gotten even better since the spring.

“I just think he understands his teammates better and he knows where to place the ball to give them a chance to make a play,” Jackson said. “I mean, he threw a ball behind the ear to someone today and, I mean, to me, it was outstanding.

“Those kinds of things that he’s doing, along with standing in the pocket, I think he’s seeing the offense unfold a little bit better, because I think he understands the system better. So, I think he’s making really good progress, which you want to see from your quarterback.”

Since April, Mayfield has built a tight relationship with Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton and is taking advantage of learning from the pair of experienced QBs.

It was Mayfield that heeded Stanton’s request and had an RV delivered for training camp for them to use. It is parked in the players lot right outside the facility and is where the 4 QBs go to hangout when they have down time during camp.

“When you’re the first pick of the draft and you walk in, normally, some guys walk in with their chests out, it’s about me, me, me,” Jackson said. “He’s not about that. He’s about the team. He’s truly about the football team and about getting better. That’s why I’m glad he’s here.”