Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett Nos. 50 and 49 on NFL's Top 100 list

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – A pair of Browns were named back-to-back on the NFL's Top 100 list Saturday night.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield came in at No. 50 followed by defensive end Myles Garrett at 49.

The NFL 100, which is revealed by 10 each episode on NFL Network, is voted on by players from across the league.

Mayfield broke the rookie quarterback touchdown passing record last season by throwing 27 of them despite playing in just 14 games, 13 starts.

He threw a touchdown in each of his starts last season joining former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner (1999) and Brad Johnson (1996-97) of the Vikings as the only players in NFL history to throw a TD in his first 13 NFL starts. Mayfield had nine games with multiple TD passes last season.

The No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft also threw for a franchise rookie record 3,725 yards and his 63.8 completion percentage ranked fourth highest in team history.

Garrett was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2018 after leading the Browns with 13.5 sacks, second most in a single season in franchise history. His 29 quarterback hits ranked fifth in the NFL and third among defensive ends last season.

The top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has racked up 20.5 sacks in his first 27 career games.

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry came in at No. 84 on the list.