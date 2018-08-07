Hard Knock Life: Browns camp – day 10 news and notes

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has yet to reveal his plans for playing time Thursday night, but we got another hint Monday.

Baker Mayfield will get a lot of work according to Jackson.

“I have not totally talked to the staff about entirely what I want to do, but I do plan on him playing quite a bit,” Jackson said. “Now what that looks like, I do not know. You know how games go. We will work through it, but I do what him to play.”

ESPN reported earlier on Monday that the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft would play 2 quarters against the New York Giants.

On Saturday Jackson indicated that he did not plan on playing the starters very long in the preseason opener.

Working with Josh – The Browns will not penalize Josh Gordon for not reporting to training camp so he can seek additional treatment a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan.

Because Gordon continues to seek help in his fight with addiction, the team does not want to apply any pressure on Gordon that would force him to end treatment just so he can report and meet a deadline.

According to the collective bargaining agreement, players must report to training camp 30 days prior to the start of the regular season to be eligible to net an accrued season.

Gordon is currently listed on ‘did not report’ and the team may make a clerical move on Gordon’s behalf Tuesday to ensure he’ll still be eligible to become a restricted free agent next March.

Receiver Rashard Higgins said Saturday he texted with Gordon, who is “in good spirits,” while head coach Hue Jackson declined to disclose if he’s had any communication with Gordon on Monday.

“I’d like to keep that between me and Josh,” Jackson said.

Staying put – Despite Duke Johnson’s desire to play more receiver for the Browns, Jackson isn’t going to grant such a request, even with the trade of Corey Coleman Sunday night to Buffalo.

“Let me make this clear, Duke’s position will not change,” Jackson said. “That is first and foremost. Will Duke get the opportunity to go out there as a back in our packages and play receiver? Yes, he will. Duke is a very vital part of what we do on offense.”

Johnson has been working with receivers occasionally during positional drills this camp.

“I think I enjoy wideout and have more fun playing wideout than I do running back,” Johnson said.

In his first 3 seasons, Johnson has caught 188 passes for 1,741 yards and 5 touchdowns. His 2,826 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns earned him a 3-year contract extension this offseason.

“He has been a playmaker ever since I have been here. He will continue to do that,” Jackson said.

Puppy pound counter – The Browns are up to 98 adopted puppies after 10 more were adopted from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Monday. Since the program was launched in 2015, 321 puppies have found homes.

Injury report – DL Trevon Coley (ankle), LB Justin Currie (concussion), TE Seth DeValve (quad), DL Daniel Ekuale (calf), OL Kevin Zeitler (calf) and OL Desmond Harrison (toe-PUP) did not practice Monday.

FB Danny Vitale left Monday’s practice with a calf injury while fifth-round pick LB Genard Avery (groin) returned to practice.

Up next – Practice Tuesday from 3:00-5:55 p.m.