The best of Baker Mayfield’s preseason debut

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield showed off the toolbox Thursday night.

Mayfield was poised, kept his eyes downfield while using his feet and flashed his arm while completing 11 of 20 passes for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Browns’ 20-10 win over the New York Giants.

Here’s a look at the best plays from the No. 1 overall pick.

Situation: Second quarter, 13:24 mark. 2nd and 8 at the Cleveland 30.

Mayfield faked the handoff to running back Nick Chubb, planted, and fired a back-shoulder strike to receiver Rashard Higgins, who turned around to create separation from Giants cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris, on the far sideline at the Giants 45. Higgins picked up an extra yard on the play, which went for 26 yards and a first down.

Situation: Second quarter, 11:42 mark. 3rd and 18 at the Cleveland 48.

From the shotgun, Mayfield took the snap, dropped back 5 steps, stepped up and eluded the pressure from Giants defensive tackle Kerry Wynn while left tackle Shon Coleman did a nice job sealing off Giants linebacker Conner Barwin, and fired over the middle to receiver C.J. Board, who went down to make the catch at the 31 for a gain of 21 and a first down.

Situation: Second quarter, 10:11 mark. 3rd and 6 at the Giants 27.

Mayfield, unable to find an open receiver down the field, slid to his left, then took off and beat Giants tackle Kerry Wynn to the marker for another first down. Center Austin Reiter was able to push Giants defensive end Josh Mauro out of the way, giving Mayfield, who kept looking downfield for an open receiver, room to run.

Situation: Second quarter, 8:01 mark. 4th and 2 at the Giants 12.

With 3 receivers lined up wide, Mayfield took the snap, looked left, quickly saw the lane to his right and took off for 5 yards and another first down while once again beating Wynn to the marker.

Situation: Second quarter, 6:54 mark. 2nd and goal at the Giants 10.

Mayfield took a 3-step drop in the shotgun, looked right, left, right and then left again before threading the needle by dropping the throw over Giants cornerback Chris Lewis Harris and just out of the reach of Giants corner Leonard Johnson in the back of the end zone and into the hands of tight end David Njoku for his second touchdown catch of the night.

Situation: Third quarter, 8:38 mark. 3rd and 7 at the Cleveland 22.

With Chubb lined up to his right, Mayfield took the snap from the shotgun, rolled to his right where he found Antonio Callaway, who made a diving sideline catch at the 46 for a first down. The play was originally ruled incomplete, but the Browns won the replay challenge. Chubb helped make the play possible by picking up Giants defensive end A.J. Francis, allowing Mayfield time to find Callaway even with Giants defensive end Josh Banks in his face.

Situation: Third quarter, 8:20 mark. 1st and 10 at the Cleveland 46.

Mayfield took the snap from under center and off play action to Chubb on a 5-step drop, delivered a dart to receiver Da’Mari Scott between the hashmarks and numbers for 20 yards and a first down.

Situation: Fourth quarter, 13:52 mark. 3rd and 5 at the Cleveland 46.

From the shotgun, Mayfield looked right, pumped twice and threw a quick slant to receiver Antonio Callaway, who caught it at the Giants 48. Callaway slipped the tackle of Giants cornerback Teddy Williams before taking off for a 56-yard touchdown and a 20-10 lead. Giants safety Orian Stewart also whiffed trying to bring down Callaway. The TD ended Mayfield’s night and also showed how Callaway bounced back from 3 drops in the first half of the game to catch 3 of 4 targets in the second half for 87 yards and the score.