Browns-Ravens moved to 4:25 next Sunday

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns will wrap up their season in Baltimore at 4:25 p.m. next Sunday afternoon.

The NFL announced they moved the kickoff with the AFC North up for grabs in Week 17.

Pittsburgh will also host Cincinnati at 4:25.

The Ravens are 9-6 and overtook the 8-6-1 Steelers for first place in the division Sunday by virtue of their win at Los Angeles Chargers Saturday night and Pittsburgh’s loss to the Saints Sunday.

A Baltimore win over the Browns clinches the division.

The Steelers can only win the division with a win over the Bengals and a Ravens loss to the Browns.

The Browns beat the Ravens in overtime, 12-9, on Oct. 7 in Cleveland.