Brown DE Chad Thomas carted off with neck injury

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns defensive end Chad Thomas was carted off the field with an apparent neck injury and taken to the hospital after going down in the middle of practice Monday.

The early news on Thomas appears to be positive.

A team spokesman said that Thomas “had feeling and movement in all of his extremities” and was immobilized by the medical staff as a precaution.

He was taken to University Hospitals for further testing and evaluation.

“Just precautionary,” head coach Freddie Kitchens said after practice. “Anything something happens like a stinger or any issues like that, you want to be more cautious than anything, and that’s what we’re doing.”

It is unclear specifically what led to the injury.

Kitchens indicated that Thomas “got caught on the side of his shoulder,” but the second-year defensive end from Miami didn’t go down immediately.

Thomas appeared to take a knee after the play before falling on his back to the ground.

“We kind of saw him moving around out there, so we were hoping it wasn’t too serious,” left guard Joel Bitonio. But anytime they bring the stretch board out and put someone down [it’s scary]. It’s great to hear that he’s moving and they’re just doing extra tests now to make sure everything is OK.”

As Thomas lay on the ground the music that was playing during play was cut off and a hush fell over the crowd as the entire team took a knee.

“It’s never a moment at any point in time in any sport — or in anything — that’s a sight that anybody wants to see,” receiver Jarvis Landry said. “Chad’s in our prayers.”

The injury to Thomas sucked the life out of everyone.

“Sometimes that happens during the course of a game and mentally we’ve got to keep moving forward,” Kitchens said. “At the end of the day, this is still practice, so you don’t want to see your teammate laying there.

“But again, the protocol for anything like that is sometimes it looks worse than it is. Not to make any light of it. It’s a serious nature, but [vice president of player health and development] Joe [Sheehan] and his staff did everything to protocol to make sure there was no damage done after the fact.”