Browns gave Corey Coleman away for 2020 7th round pick

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – How anxious was John Dorsey to dump Corey Coleman?

He took a 2020 seventh round pick for the 2016 No. 15 overall selection late Sunday night.

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane confirmed the terms of the trade this morning when he met with Buffalo reporters to discuss the deal, which is pending Coleman passing a physical Monday.

“It's a fresh start for Corey Coleman to come in and compete,” Beane told reporters in Buffalo. “He's not going to automatically get anything. He has speed and you can't coach that. We're excited for him to come in and compete.”

Coleman, who was traveling to Bills camp in Pittsford, New York Monday morning, missed a total of 13 games over his first 2 NFL seasons after suffering a broken bone in his right had in 2016 and 2017.

“He hasn't played a 16-game season yet in two years,” Beane said. “I don't know all that happened there. John Dorsey is making changes there and we took a shot.”

Beane and Dorsey discussed Coleman earlier this year. The two got together

The trade is a low-risk, high reward move for Buffalo. The Browns would consider it addition by subtraction.

“Corey, he’s speed,” Beane said. “I remember scouting him in college. We did a private visit with him, so I got to know him a bit, his makeup. I’m definitely always looking to add speed, on both sides of the ball. You can’t coach speed, so you’re always looking to add it. That was one of his attractive qualities coming out and he’s still got that.”