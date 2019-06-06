Browns minicamp notes: CB T.J. Carrie leaves Day 3 practice with injury

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Cornerback T.J. Carrie went down in a heap without contact early during Thursday’s final practice of minicamp.

After staying down a few moments, Carrie got up and limped off the field under his own power. Trainers stretched his right leg for a few moments on the sideline, and after standing by himself for a few minutes, eventually walked off with trainers.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said he was unaware of the severity of the injury to Carrie after practice.

Playing it smart – Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and running back Duke Johnson did not participate in team drills Thursday.

Kitchens made the decision to hold them back to protect both players who stayed away from most or all of the voluntary program.

RG shuffle – Kyle Kalis spent the day as the first-team right guard. Eric Kush held the spot Wednesday and Austin Corbett on Tuesday.

While Corbett is expected to win the job, Kitchens and his staff wanted to see how versatile they are up front this week and it will set up quite the training camp battle.

Tryout signing – The Browns filled Desmond Harrison’s roster spot Thursday.

Tackle Ka’John Armstrong was signed following the minicamp after participating on a tryout basis this week.

Armstrong is an undrafted rookie out of Eastern Michigan where he played in 43 games, starting 12.

Good to go – Kitchens said safety Morgan Burnett, receivers Derrick Willies and Damion Ratley could've practiced this week if needed and they will be ready for training camp.

Play on – There was no controversy over the stretching playlist Thursday. Myles Garrett, who pulled the plug on Wednesday when a Hank Williams Jr. song began playing, pumped his fist in the air as Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls” filled the fieldhouse followed by ‘Swag Surfin’ by F.L.Y.