Will John Dorsey make a pick in the supplemental draft?

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey’s offseason reconstruction of the Browns might not be over just yet.

Wednesday the NFL supplemental draft will be held, and there’s a chance Dorsey might participate and use some 2019 draft capital to add another piece for the upcoming season.

The last time the Browns selected a player in the supplemental draft was 2012 – receiver Josh Gordon from Baylor. In 1985 the Browns selected Miami quarterback Bernie Kosar.

Since 2009 6 players have been selected in the supplemental draft – the most recent coming in 2015 when the Rams landed offensive tackle Isaiah Battle.

How the supplemental draft works: Teams bid on players using 2019 draft picks and should they win the bid and be awarded the player, they lose that pick.

In the event of a tie, for example, 2 teams bid the same round pick for a player, the league uses their predetermined draft order which is divided into 3 tiers – teams with 0-6 wins in 2017, teams with 7 or more wins but did not make the playoffs and playoff teams – and a lottery system weighted within each tier based on losses – to break the tie.

Players that go undrafted become free agents and are free to sign with any team.

Dorsey’s ammunition: The Browns have their own selections in the first through seventh rounds, an additional third-round pick acquired from New England for defensive tackle Danny Shelton and a conditional seventh-round pick received from Jacksonville for quarterback Cody Kessler.

Eligible players: A total of 6 players are eligible this year to be drafted – Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal, Virginia Tech cornerback Adonis Alexander, Mississippi State safety Brandon Bryant, Grand Valley State running back Martayveus Carter and Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu.

The best prospect: The potential prize in this year’s supplemental draft is Beal.

Beal skipped his senior season and entered the supplemental draft because of academic eligibility issues concerning required class credits. Other than that, there appear to be no off-the-field concerns or red flags.

Beal, who clocked a 4.47 and 4.55 40-yard dash according to NFL.com during his pro day, was named All-MAC second-team last season. He could garner a third-round bid.

Beal measured 6-foot 7/8 and weighed 178 pounds at his pro day, which was attended by the Browns. He totaled 96 tackles, 21 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and a forced fumble over the last 3 seasons combined.

Also generating interest: Alexander and Bryant could also be bid on Wednesday.

Alexander did not meet grade point average requirements to remain eligible this season for Virginia Tech. He was suspended for a game in 2016 following a possession of marijuana charge and he sat for 2 games in 2017 for violating team rules.

Alexander started 14 of 33 games where he racked up 126 tackles, 24 passes defensed, 7 interceptions and a forced fumble combined over 3 seasons. Listed at 6-2 1/4 and 194 pounds, he ran a 4.62 and 4.63 40 at his pro day according to NFL.com.

Bryant was not allowed to participate in spring practice due to academic problems and he was also arrested on New Year’s Day in 2017 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open container.

Bryant started 25 of 38 games and totaled 157 tackles, 12 passes defensed, 5 interceptions and a forced fumble in 3 seasons at Mississippi State.