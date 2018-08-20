Tests reveal a knee sprain for EJ Gaines

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – EJ Gaines and the Cleveland Brows got some good news Monday morning.

Test results revealed that Gaines suffered a right knee sprain during Sunday's practice and he will be week to week the team said.

Gaines was carted off the field Sunday after going down in heap during a 2-minute drill. Gaines reached out to deflect a pass from quarterback Tyrod Taylor to receiver Jarvis Landry when his right leg buckled as he landed.

The injury forced practice to move to an adjoining field.

Gaines played 29 defensive snaps Friday night against Buffalo and contributed on special teams as well.

The former Bills cornerback signed a 1-year, $4 million deal that included a $1.4 million signing bonus this offseason.