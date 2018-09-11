Emmanuel Ogbah "to miss some time" with ankle injury

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is expected to “miss some time” with an ankle injury according to head coach Hue Jackson.

Jackson said Monday that he did not believe that Ogbah suffered the severe 6-week high ankle sprain but will likely not be ready this week at New Orleans.

“I do now know if it is a true high ankle sprain. It might be something like that,” Jackson said. “I do not think that it is the ankle sprain that lasts six weeks, or whatever that is. We will see exactly where it is here later on today.”

Ogbah suffered the injury during the final play of the first quarter but returned to the game. Defensive end Chris Smith took some of the workload from Ogbah after he went down.

“He was able to play through it in the game, but we will see how it responds,” Jackson said.

Defensive end Anthony Zettel, claimed last week off waivers from Detroit, is expected to see increased practice and playing time in Ogbah’s absence Jackson said.

Zettel started 16 games for the Lions in 2017 and finished second on the team with 6.5 sacks.

Ogbah, who has started all 27 games he’s appeared in since being selected in the second round of the 2016 draft, missed the final 6 games of the 2017 season on injured reserve due to a broken bone in his foot.