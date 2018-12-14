Scoreboard watching: A look at the playoff picture for the Browns

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns are in rarified air these days.

And we’re not just talking about Denver, Colorado either.

The Browns enter the 15th week of the 2018 NFL season still with a heartbeat – albeit faint – for the playoffs and in a must-win situation Saturday night against the Broncos.

Currently sitting as the 11th seed in the AFC, even with a win Saturday night, the Browns need a lot of help down the stretch to backdoor their way into January football.

Here’s a look at what needs to happen this weekend to turn that faint playoff heartbeat into a full-blown reality.

First the Browns must handle their own business and beat the Broncos Saturday night.

Cleveland isn’t automatically eliminated with a loss, but a loss plus any combination of three wins between the Ravens, Titans, Colts and Dolphins would eliminate Cleveland officially from the wild card race. A loss plus a Steelers win over New England would eliminate them from the AFC North race.

Here’s who to root for this Sunday in order to increase the Browns’ odds of making the playoffs.

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Giants (5-8) over the Titans (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Cowboys (8-5) over the Colts (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Vikings (6-6-1) over the Dolphins (7-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.: Buccaneers (5-8) over the Ravens (7-6). Baltimore currently holds the second AFC Wild Card.

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.: Patriots (9-4) over the Steelers (7-5-1). Pittsburgh leads Baltimore in the AFC North