Family Feud: Browns fire head coach Hue Jackson, offensive coordinator Todd Haley

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns fired head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley Monday.

Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will serve as the interim head coach and running backs coach Freddie Kitchens has been elevated to offensive coordinator.

“We greatly appreciate Hue's commitment to the Cleveland Browns organization over the last two and a half years,” owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement released by the team. “We understand how critical this time period is in the development of our football team, individually and collectively, and believed it was in the organization's best interest to make the move at this time, in order to maximize our opportunities the rest of this season. We certainly only wish Hue, Michelle, and his family the best moving forward.”

The Haslams along with executive vice president JW Johnson, general manager John Dorsey and assistant GM Eliot Wolf met with the team around 2 p.m. to announce the changes internally.

Williams went 17-31 in 3 seasons as head coach of the Bills from 2001-2003.

Jackson and Haley had been feuding in recent weeks over the team’s offense and it became public following a 26-23 overtime loss at Tampa Bay in which Jackson said after the game he needed to get more involved.

Haley was hired in January under the agreement that he would have autonomy over the offense when it came to game plans and play calling but with Jackson’s job on the line and the offense struggling to start fast, Jackson wanted to be more involved.

Instead of picking sides, Browns ownership and Dorsey decided it was best to fire them both.

Jackson went 3-36-1 in 40 games as head coach since being hired in 2016, including an 0-16 campaign in 2017.

The changes come following a 33-18 loss at Pittsburgh Sunday and it marks the sixth consecutive time the team has fired a head coach following a loss to the Steelers joining Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur, Rob Chudzinski and Mike Pettine.

Jackson is the fourth head coach since the end of the 2012 season owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have fired.

Since 2013 the Browns have gone a combined 17-70-1 under Chudzinski, Pettine and Jackson.