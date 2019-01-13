Source: Browns set to hire Todd Monken, Steve Wilks as offensive, defensive coordinators

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland OH (92.3 The Fan) – New Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens wasted little time filling his coordinator vacancies and other staff openings over the weekend.

Kitchens and the Browns are set to name Todd Monken his offensive coordinator and Steve Wilks defensive coordinator a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan Sunday evening.

In addition to Monken and Wilks, the Browns are expected to announce numerous other hires Monday, including the addition of long-time Packers assistant James Campen as associate head coach/offensive line coach.

Monken comes to Cleveland after spending the last 3 years with Tampa Bay their as offensive coordinator where he helped the Buccaneers finish in the top 4 in passing yards per game twice. This past season the Buccaneers led the league in passing yards per game (320.3) and finished third in total yards per game (415.5).

Although Wilks was 3-13 in his first and only year as head coach with Arizona in 2018, he established himself in Carolina as their defensive coordinator in 2017 and a defensive backs coach prior to that. He runs a 4-3 base defense.

Campen spent the last 15 years with the Packers where he coached 6 Pro Bowl linemen since 2010. This past season he had the title of run game coordinator in Green Bay.

Former Vikings special teams coordinator Mike Priefer announced Friday he would join Kitchens’ staff in Cleveland.

Kitchens’ staff looks like this so far:

Offensive coordinator: Todd Monken

Defensive coordinator: Steve Wilks

Special teams coordinator: Mike Priefer

Associate head coach/offensive line coach: James Campen

Quality control/offense: Tyler Tettleton

Kitchens will be introduced Monday at noon during a press conference to be held at FirstEnergy Stadium.