Hue Jackson dealing with deaths of brother, mother

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been mourning the recent loss of his brother and mother.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com first reported the news.

Jackson is expected to remain with the team through the preseason opener next Thursday night in New York according to a team spokesman.

Through the first week of training camp there had been no indication that Jackson was dealing with either tragedy. Jackson has been preparing the rebuilt Browns to bounce back from a winless season as camera crews from HBO’s Hard Knocks follow his every move on and off the field during training camp.

Jackson's agent, John Thornton, told Cabot that Jackson will return to his hometown of Los Angeles for funeral services.

"It's been really tough on him,'' Thornton, told cleveland.com. "He's just trying to let football help him out.''

Jackson's mother, Betty Lee, had been ill for a long time and died over the weekend while the loss of his brother two weeks ago was more sudden according to Thornton.