Browns to hold joint camp practices with Colts this summer

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns will hold joint practices in Indianapolis against the Colts prior to the second preseason game this summer.

General manager John Dorsey revealed the team’s plans to reporters who traveled to cover the NFL owner’s meetings being held outside Phoenix, Arizona this week.

Dorsey told reporters that he hopes the Browns will host a team in Berea during the 2020 training camp, possibly the Colts.

The two teams will practice against each other for three days where the Colts train just north of Indianapolis before meeting at Lucas Oil Stadium.