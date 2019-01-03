Browns interview Jim Caldwell for head coaching job

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns interviewed former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell on Wednesday.

The team confirmed the interview Wednesday evening.

Caldwell went 26-22 in 3 seasons as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, including a trip to Super Bowl XLIV in 2009, his first season but a 2-14 campaign in 2011 led to his ouster.

Detroit hired Caldwell in 2014 and he helped turn the Lions into a playoff contender immediately going 11-5 in his first season. In 4 seasons he went 36-28 including a pair of appearances on Wild Card weekend.

The Lions fired Caldwell after a second straight 9-7 season and second-place finish in the NFC North in 2017.

In 7 seasons as an NFL head coach, Caldwell compiled a 62-50 record with 4 playoff appearances.

Caldwell is the second interview in as many days for the Browns. Interim head coach Gregg Williams interviewed Tuesday. Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy will reportedly interview on Thursday.

General manager John Dorsey is leading the search for the franchise's ninth full-time head coach since 1999 and fourth under the Haslam's ownership, which began in 2012.