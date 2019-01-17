Jarvis Landry named to Pro Bowl for 4th consecutive year

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Jarvis Landry’s Pro Bowl streak is intact.

Originally named a third alternate last month, Landry was named to the AFC roster Wednesday as an injury replacement for Houston receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Landry led the Browns in receptions with 81 and yardage by totaling 976 yards this past season. He also had 3 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown in addition to completing a 63-yard pass and a two-point conversion pass.

“It’s always an honor to be named to the Pro Bowl,” Landry said. “This is my fourth time going, but my first being able to wear the orange helmet and represent the Cleveland Browns. So this is very special for me.”

Landry has recorded at least 2 catches in his past 79 games, ranked second all-time in NFL history.

Cleveland acquired Landry in a trade with Miami last March for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 seventh-round draft pick and he signed a 5-year contract extension worth $75.5 million including $47 million guaranteed a month later.

Landry joins original Pro Bowl selections Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward as well as alternate Joel Bitonio in representing the Browns in Orlando.

The 4 Pro Bowlers for the Browns are the most for the team since the 2014 season when safety Tashaun Gipson, cornerback Joe Haden, left tackle Joe Thomas and safety Donte Whitner were selected.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be played Sunday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.