Browns notes: Jarvis Landry says they’re “on our way” but “still not there”

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Having won their last two games, the Browns seem like a team on the rise.

Receiver Jarvis Landry agrees but also sees they have a way to go before officially announcing their arrival to the rest of the league.

“Listen, we’re on our way. We’re still not there. We’re on our way,” Landry said Thursday. “We’ve put complete games together, these last two have definitely been complete, but I believe that you never really, truly arrive. You’re always trying to look for ways to get better, you’re always trying to find things individually, as a team, as an offense to get better. But I’ll say we’re on our way. We’re definitely on our way.”

Since Freddie Kitchens took over as offensive coordinator the Browns are averaging 28 points per game after averaging just over 21 points through the first eight games of the season and they’ve already doubled their win total too.

“You know the confidence in here and understanding who we are and the things that we can do and that we’re trying to do,” Landry said. “Ultimately, it starts with Baker. He’s the first guy that touches the ball every play, so from there I think this offense is going to be as good as he’s going to be and we all rally behind him and make plays when our number is called.”

While the team is on the uptick, Landry’s targets are headed the other way.

“I do not think it is a problem,” Kitchens said. “Jarvis understands that there is progression in routes and progression in reads, and if he is covered, somebody else is open. Baker has done pretty well the last couple of weeks of finding guys that are open.”

With Kitchens calling plays, the Browns are no longer forcing footballs in his direction like they did under Todd Haley. Prior to the coaching changes on Oct. 29, Landry was targeted at least 10 times in six games – two of those saw him receive 15 targets.

Over the last three games, Landry has been targeted a total of 17 times and he’s caught 11 of them for 102 yards.

“Of course, I’ve noticed,” Landry said. “Again, I think to really look at it and have a good view about it, with everybody else making plays it’s going to come to a term where defenses are going to have to respect everybody. Then I can get the matchups that I want and make the plays and then we can get to doing the things we want as an offense.”

Kitchens lamented anyone who might be trying to make Landry’s recent targets a big deal.

“I think everybody tries to make things bigger than they are, and ultimately, it is about winning. When you start winning, people want to find other stories,” Kitchens said. “I told you guys this in the spring, players chase stats and media chases controversy because both of them equal money. It is about how many hits you get on the internet. It is about how many viewers you have. Ultimately, if we can stay together in the locker room and not let anything like that divide us or any Instagrams or anything like that divide us, we are going to be fine because the only people that matter is in that locker room.”

Backing Baker – Kitchens wasn’t the only one backing Mayfield Thursday.

While Landry declined to get into some of Mayfield’s specific comments regarding former head coach and current Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson, he made it clear they have embraced the rookie quarterback’s personality.

“That’s been his personality. Nobody is trying to stop that,” Landry said. “We actually encourage him to be himself all the time, so for us we don’t have a problem with standing behind him and that’s our quarterback. He’s our quarterback.”

Place your bets – Rookie running back Nick Chubb and offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens have had a hard time coming up with a bet for Saturday’s SEC championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

During an NFL Network appearance Wednesday, Chubb said that Kitchens promised to let him call plays if his Bulldogs pull off the upset over Kitchens’ top-ranked Crimson Tide.

“He said that if Georgia wins, he would let me calls plays as if he has no belief that we will win,” Chubb said Thursday.

Thursday Kitchens lamented the difficulty in getting Chubb to commit to a wager to the point of changing a play call during practice.

“I told him that he could call the plays if Georgia wins so we will see. I changed the play today to Roll Tide, so he would not even run the play,” Kitchens said. “I had to come up with something, and he would not even bet me anything.”

Pro Bowl vote – Browns rookie cornerback Denzel Ward and punter Britton Colquitt continue to lead fan voting for the Pro Bowl at their respective positions for the AFC according to numbers released by the league this week.

Injury report –DNP: C JC Tretter (ankle), OL Austin Corbett (foot)

Limited: TE David Njoku (knee)

Full: TE Seth DeValve (calf), DT Larry Ogunjobi (shoulder), LB Tanner Vallejo (knee), DB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen)