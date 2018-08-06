Hard Knock Life: Browns camp – day 9 news and notes

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Receiver Jarvis Landry refuses to take a day off, so Hue Jackson kept him off the field for most of practice.

Landry continued his hot camp by catching another touchdown pass from starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to open Saturday’s ‘mock game’ a day after catching 2 TDs in the team’s scrimmage.

The plan was to give him the whole day off, but Landry wouldn’t have it.

“We gave him a semi-day off today,” Jackson said. “He played in that first series and then we kind of took him out. He does not want it.

“It is a chore trying to get Landry off of the field. You almost have to take his helmet and threaten to kick him out of here because he wants to be out here all of the time.”

Typically, Jackson doesn’t have players dress completely for practice that he gives time off to, but he just can’t do it with Landry, who insists on dressing every day.

“That is the way that we have to work with him because he is not going to go out. He wants to compete the whole time,” Jackson said.

Landry, acquired from Miami in March for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 seventh-round pick, has lived up to the hype that came with his NFL-record 400 catches in his first 4 seasons combined, and then some.

Landry has been a star during camp, making big catches – in addition to catching just about every ball that has been thrown to him – daily.

Jackson is trying to be careful not to overwork players – especially veterans and those with injury history – in an effort to put the healthiest team possible on the field come September.

“We have to be smart,” Jackson said. “These are the days when those [types of injures] start to happen. Two big days in a row like that, that is when guys start getting something with his legs. It was smart on his part that he did not fight to get back in because I think he knows that when you are out, you are out. At the same time, I do love his want to.”

Tight hamstring – Receiver Corey Coleman wasn’t on the field much Saturday.

“It is probably a little hamstring or something that is a little sore,” Jackson said.

Antonio Callaway took Coleman’s reps with the first-team offense during team work and Coleman did not participate in the receiver drills at the end of practice either.

Callaway made a nice sideline catch on a deep ball from Taylor on the opening series, a play after having a pass over the middle broken up by defensive back Mike Jordan.

Jordan also intercepted Taylor on a deep sideline ball later in practice.

Cornerback TJ Carrie also intercepted a pass, this one from rookie quarterback Brogan Roback on a deep throw.

Baker against the ones – Baker Mayfield and the second-team offense worked against the first-team defense Saturday and it did not go well early.

Mayfield was virtually sacked on his first snap, and even if the play was permitted to continue, his pass was swatted down at the line of scrimmage anyway. Linebacker Joe Schobert ended the brief series with an interception of the rookie for a pick-6.

It wasn’t all bad for the No. 1 overall pick as he completed a pair of passes to receiver Da’Mari Scott – one of which was a nice one-handed grab.

The other big highlight of the practice was running back Duke Johnson’s 40-yard run against the second-team defense.

Elite potential – Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward continues to make quite the strong impression as he hopes to earn one of the starting cornerback jobs.

Safety Damarious Randall, acquired in March from Green Bay, has been impressed with the former Buckeye and No. 4 overall pick.

“I think he has the ability to be one of the elite corners in this league,” Randall said. “[He’s] fast, can run with anybody and the thing I’m most impressed with is his press technique. He is not scared to get up there and press anyone. That’s one thing you look for in younger guys.”

Puppy pound counter – The Browns are up to 88 adopted puppies after 10 more were adopted from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) Thursday. Since the program was launched in 2015, 311 puppies have found homes.

Injury report – LB Genard Avery (groin), DL Caleb Brantley (thigh), DL Trevon Coley (ankle), LB Justin Currie (concussion), TE Seth DeValve (quad), DL Daniel Ekuale (calf), OL Desmond Harrison (toe-PUP) and OL Kevin Zeitler (calf).

DB EJ Gaines, LB Jamie Collins Sr., C JC Tretter, TE Darren Fells and DE Myles Garrett were given days off and they worked lightly with trainers on the side.

Up next – Players have the day off Sunday, next practice is Monday from 3:00-5:55 p.m.