Jarvis Landry feels Dez Bryant would "be a great addition" for Browns

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Jarvis Landry wouldn’t mind if Dez Bryant joined the Browns.

Bryant, who is a free agent after being released by the Cowboys in April, tweeted Thursday night that he would visit the Browns for a workout this week after general manager John Dorsey told reporters in New York that Bryant wasn't returning his phone calls.

“If he wants to be here then obviously we’re open arms,” Landry said Monday when asked about Bryant. “We’d love to have him. He’d be a great addition to our team and to our offense for sure. But right now, all we can do is focus on what we have.”

Dorsey plans to explore options this week to add some needed depth to the receiver position with the continued absence of Josh Gordon and following the trade of Corey Coleman to Buffalo last week.

“It is a discussion,” head coach Hue Jackson said Sunday. “I think we have a lot of good things going, but at the same time I do not think you can ever have too many good football players as long as they fit and as long as it is the right fit for the organization, for the locker room and for all involved. I think that is John’s charge. That is what he is trying to do.

“I think we will continue to do that in a number of different positions. If we can get better, we still need to continue to get better, and I think that is how he sees it.”

In 8 seasons Bryant has racked up 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns, but his big personality might not be a fit in Cleveland, especially with him not coming in as the featured receiver.

Landry doesn’t believe that will be a problem and the playmaking ability Bryant would bring supersedes any concerns.

“Attitude, obviously effort, you look at the plays he makes down the field, underneath, he can really do it all,” Landry said. “I think coach Haley would do a great job of trying to get him the ball if he was here but if not then we’ve got guys that can make plays too.”