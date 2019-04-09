Browns Notes: John Dorsey won’t rule out trading into first round

Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Aside from last week’s packed introductory press conference for Odell Beckham Jr. that saw the Browns also roll out Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and Myles Garrett, it is a much quieter April so far than we are used to.

The primary reason for that is the buzz leading up to the draft is virtually non-existent for the first time in what feels like decades.

Cleveland currently does not have a first-round pick among the eight currently in their possession but that could change come April 25 according to Dorsey, who spoke recently with ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Schefter’s podcast.

Schefter asked Dorsey what it is like going into the draft without one of the top 32 selections.

“Business as usual. I mean, that's the way it is,” Dorsey said. “Who's to say I won't go up in the first round?”

Schefter followed up by asking, “Might we see something there?” which prompted a familiar Dorsey response.

"You never know," Dorsey said. “My phone's open. They can give me a call.”

Three-headed monster – Running back Duke Johnson might want to be traded, but Dorsey isn’t talking like a GM ready to just give him away.

In that podcast with Schefter, Dorsey reiterated what he’s said all along about the addition of Kareem Hunt and the effect it could have on the field when it comes to playing time.

“We could have a three-headed monster here,” Dorsey said. “We saw in Seattle when they began to do this thing, they have three running backs that were trying to establish a new trend. We’re always hearing about the two-headed monster, but now all of the sudden you have a Nick Chubb, you have a Kareem Hunt, now you have a Duke Johnson.

“You got three guys there that can be interchangeable at that position and so that’s exciting.”

Dorsey downplayed some of the external excitement surrounding the team considering they are coming off a 7-8-1 season and have since added Beckham, and Pro Bowlers Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson on the defensive line.

“We haven’t done anything,” Dorsey said. “Excitement is good, but your reality is action on the field.”

Von Miller on OBJ – Denver Broncos All-Pro pass rusher Von Miller told NFL Network’s Jesse Palmer in an interview that Beckham was initially hurt when he learned that he had been traded by the Giants to the Browns.

Miller was with Beckham on vacation in Europe when Beckham got the call from Giants general manager Dave Gettleman.

“He was hurt,” Miller told Palmer. “He was hurt initially. He loved New York. He loved his teammates. He loved the team. Whenever you get hit with something like that, you’re going to be hurt and you’re going to feel some type of disappointment with that.

“But immediately after that, he was excited for his new opportunity. I think you saw all his teammates, all his teammates on Twitter and Instagram and twitter, they love him as well. They’re excited to have him. The whole city of Cleveland is excited to have him. He’s the new LeBron there so he’s excited about that ad he’s going to be ready to go.”

Dear John – Johnny Manziel’s attempted makeover continues, with a new name, sort of.

In a guest appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, which airs on DirectTV’s Audience network, Manziel told Patrick he made the change.

“I actually go by John these days,” Manziel said. “So, you know, I'm just kinda turning over the page and moving forward a little bit.”

As of Monday afternoon, Manziel hadn’t changed his social media profiles to match the new name.

Manziel, who is currently looking for work after the Alliance of American Football ceased operations last week, did not reveal what got him released by the Montreal Alouettes and kicked out of the Canadian Football League.

“I don't really know about going into a ton of details of everything that happened, but looking back at it now, I'm happy,” said. “Memphis was exactly what I needed in my life.”

Once again, Manziel asserted that he’s, “a different person now,” while admitting a lesson he learned with the Browns, who picked him 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.

“You’re as good in the NFL as you are prepared for it,” Manziel said. “I learned that the hard way my first year in Cleveland.”