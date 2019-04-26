John Dorsey wanted to trade three times into first round of NFL Draft

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – John Dorsey won night one of the 2019 NFL Draft in March.

“I'm very happy to have Odell Beckham Jr. as the 17th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft,” Dorsey said Thursday night following the conclusion of the opening round.

For the first time since 2008 the Browns did not select in round one of the NFL Draft.

There were six trades made Thursday night, but none of them by the Browns but it wasn't for a lack of effort on Dorsey's part.

“We didn’t get back up in the first round like you guys thought we would, but you know what, we have eight picks for the next two days,” Dorsey said. “We look forward to that and I think we’re gonna acquire some really good football players.”

Dorsey was tempted on three occasions to move back into the first round, but the price was too steep each time he considered it.

“There were about three guys we were looking at that we thought may help us. To get up to the position where they were acquired at that time, I thought the compensation was too rich to move that far,” Dorsey said. “I think we are in a position now that maybe you exercise a degree of patience in this thing and just see. We will start working [Friday]. We always are going to work at this thing to see if we can get up there, but the compensation package was just too much for us as an organization.”

Not surprisingly, Dorsey declined to reveal the three players he had his eye on, but he did confirm that, “they are all gone.”

Dorsey, who has made 17 trades since taking over as GM in Dec. 2017 with eight of them involving draft picks, would’ve liked to get back in Thursday night but he didn’t seem overly disappointed in how the evening played out.

“You try, but it takes two,” Dorsey said. “Every time we were trying, they would kind of say, ‘Wait, you need to kick in a little bit more,’ and I was not willing to do that.”

The Browns enter the second round of the draft Friday night holding the 49th overall selection as 16 teams currently sit in front of them. They also hold the 80th overall pick in the third round but Dorsey indicated that he might not be as patient as he was Thursday night.

“We will be actively be working the phones all day and all evening [Friday],” Dorsey said.

With just one cornerback selected in round one, it’s expected that there will be a run on them early in round two meaning that if Dorsey wants his guy, he’ll likely have to move up – and do it quickly.

“If you really talk to a lot of people around the league, if you talked about the cornerbacks and how they had the cornerbacks rated, I bet you would have 20 different stackings at the cornerback position this year,” Dorsey said. “I think that goes with a lot of these positions, but I do think that there are some really talented football players that are going to come across this board here [Friday] and the next day.”

Although he was denied on multiple occasions Thursday night, Dorsey kept his sense of humor.

“Well, I called Steve Keim up. I said, ‘Listen, I have my second, my third and my fourth – is that enough to get up to the first pick of the draft?’” Dorsey joked.

Dorsey can afford to laugh as the totality of the Beckham trade continues to come into focus.

The Giants used the No. 17 pick acquired from the Browns on Clemson defensive end Dexter Lawrence and they still have No. 95 in round three to use, but combined with right guard Kevin Zeitler and safety Jabrill Peppers, the trade remains a steal for Dorsey and the Browns.