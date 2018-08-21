Hard Knock Life: Browns camp – day 17 news and notes

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Not much is known about when Josh Gordon will return to practice or be eligible to play.

What we do know is that he’s yet to be cleared and he will not play Thursday night against Philadelphia.

“Josh is not playing this Thursday night. No. That is for sure,” Browns head coach Hue Jackson said.

Jackson did not rule out the possibility Gordon could return to practice after Thursday night’s game and see action in the preseason finale at Detroit Aug. 30.

“I would not be opposed to it,” Jackson said.

On Monday Gordon did what he did on Sunday – watched practice on the side while talking with teammates and coaches after some early exercise on the side with trainers.

Up for grabs – The competitions at kicker and punter remain tight according to special teams coordinator Amos Jones.

“I do not think I look at it as a negative from a standpoint of it is still good competition, but you would like to say, ‘Hey, this is the guy.’ I do not know if we are ready to do that yet,” Jones said Monday.

Zane Gonzalez, last year’s kicker, and Solon native Ross Martin haven’t gotten much work in games. Martin has the lone field goal – a 31-yard kick against Buffalo. Gonzalez has kicked 3 PATs, Martin 1. Gonzalez has handled 6 kickoffs with 4 of them going for touchbacks while Martine has had 2, 1 for a touchback.

Jackson held a kicking competition period Monday that saw Gonzalez make all 5 of his kicks from 33, 41, 47, 50 and 53 while Martin went 3-5, hitting the upright on both misses from 33 and 47 while making it from 40, 50 and 53.

As for the punters, veteran Britton Colquitt appears to have the edge, but Justin Vogal is trying to take the job from him.

Through 2 preseason games Vogal has 10 punts with a 43.5 average and 36.0 net, 4 downed inside the 20 with a touchback. Colquitt has 8 boots with a 41.3 average, a 35.5 net, including 3 downed inside the 20 and a touchback.

“From a punting standpoint, it is still one of those scenarios where they are pretty much even from a rep count, which is kind of how you want it to be to get it to a point where you can judge it at least fairly from a standpoint of numbers, but I do not see anyone stepping forward,” Jones said. “I think that is the thing you want to see is someone just take it over in both positions.”

Hyde and Ward OK – Running back Carlos Hyde and rookie cornerback Denzel Ward both practiced and participated in 11-on-11 team drills Monday.

Hyde was given the latter part of Sunday’s practice off to rest a sore shoulder while Ward was out with a sore ankle.

Neither player appeared to be slowed Monday.

Puppy pound counter – A total of 137 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted at training camp this year. Since the program was launched in 2015, 360 puppies have been adopted.

Injury report – OL Kevin Bowen (knee), DL Trevon Coley (ankle), TE Seth DeValve (quad), DL Marcell Frazier (concussion), DB E.J. Gaines (knee), WR Josh Gordon (NFI), FB Danny Vitale (calf) and OL Kevin Zeitler (calf) did not practice.

Up next – Practice Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Closed to the public.