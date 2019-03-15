Browns RB Kareem Hunt suspended 8 games by NFL

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns running back Kareem Hunt has been suspended eight games for multiple off the field altercations the NFL announced Friday.

Hunt has informed the league office he will not appeal.

The suspension, which the NFL said was the result of two separate altercations – the one caught on video at his residence at the Metropolitan at the 9 in February 2018 and another at Put-In-Bay in June – will take effect on Aug. 30 following final roster cut downs and expire in time for the ninth regular season game.

“I want to again apologize for my actions last year. I know that my behavior hurt a lot of people, and I again apologize to them,” Hunt said in a statement released by the team Friday morning. “I respect the league’s decision on discipline, and I appreciate the time I spent with Commissioner Goodell last week. I’m grateful for my time with the Browns over the last month and thankful to all the people in the organization that have welcomed me. I also appreciate all of the support I received from my union through this process.

“My commitment to earning the trust of the league, my teammates, the organization and this community through my actions will continue, and I understand there is a lot of hard work ahead of me before I’m able to fully return to playing the game I love.”

The league determined that eight games were warranted following an extensive investigation which included reviewing available law enforcement record, video, electronic communications, interviews with witnesses and Hunt.

“PFS Agency stands behind our client, Kareem Hunt, in his decision to accept the suspension handed down by the NFL today,” Hunt’s agent Dan Saffron said in a statement. “We want to thank the Browns for the unwavering support they have shown Kareem. We also want to acknowledge the NFLPA, who has provided a great deal of guidance for Kareem throughout the process.”

Hunt will permitted to participate in the team’s offseason training program, OTAs, June minicamp, training camp and the preseason before the suspension takes effect.

The Browns signed Hunt in February with the knowledge that he faced a potential lengthy suspension for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.

The Chiefs released Hunt and he was placed on the commissioners exempt list on Nov. 30, 2018 when a video of him shoving and kicking a woman during that February altercation in downtown Cleveland surfaced and went viral.

Hunt, who grew up in Elyria before moving to the east side and starring at Willoughby South High School, led the NFL in rushing in 2017 as a rookie out of Toledo. The 2017 third-round selection tallied 824 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games last season. He also caught 26 passes for 378 yards and seven touchdowns.

Browns general manager John Dorsey drafted Hunt and believes he has earned a second chance.

“I know that he has really done a nice job of being committed and of doing that work so that he can be the best version of himself,” Dorsey said Thursday. “I know he has been diligently working on that.”