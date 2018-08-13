Ken Zampese says Browns sticking with quarterback plan

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Sure, Baker Mayfield was impressive Thursday night in the preseason opener against the New York Giants, but Browns quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese isn’t having any of the controversy nonsense.

Zampese made it clear Sunday afternoon that the Browns are staying the course with starting Tyrod Taylor on Sept. 9 against the Steelers.

“[It’s] National hype,” Zampese said. “We have our plan. We’re sticking to it and when it changes we’ll all know.”

Mayfield threw for 212 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 11 of 20 passes in the 20-10 win that saw the No. 1 pick play a total of 7 offensive series.

Zampese kept the perfomance in perspective.

“He’s had 22 preseason NFL snaps,” Zampese said. “He has a long way to go and we’re encouraged with where he’s at right now.”

Tyrod Taylor completed all 5 of his passes for 99 yards, including a touchdown to tight end David Njoku, in his 2 offensive series to start the game.

“I think it’s the tip of the iceberg for Tyrod,” Zampese said. “I think he’s an untapped player in the league.”

That means, for the 1,000th time, Baker remains the backup.

"Nothing's changed. Tyrod Taylor is our starter," head coach Hue Jackson said. "Baker Mayfield is a young, talented player. We have a bright, bright future here with that young man."

From the day the Browns acquired Taylor from Buffalo they’ve been steadfast in having him be the starter this season, but it’s widely assumed that he’s just keeping the seat warm until Mayfield is ready – be it this season or next.

“I’m not gonna talk about keeping the seat warm,” Zampese said. “That’s not the way we look at it, at all.

“I think he’s going to be very successful for us, this year, which is the only year that matters.”

No matter who is asked or how many times they are asked, it's Taylor's team. Until further notice.