Browns make flurry of roster moves in wake of injuries

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – When the Browns released their weekly “unofficial depth chart” on Tuesday for this week’s game at Tampa Bay, the impact of recent injuries was hard to miss.

They had only four healthy receivers listed – Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Damion Ratley and Breshad Perriman. Christian Kirksey was “unofficially” moved from WILL to MIKE linebacker and rookie Genard Avery elevated to the starter at WILL.

On Tuesday, the Browns tried shoring up both positions by signing players to the active 53 from their own practice squad in receiver Da’Mari Scott and linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster.

Scott, an undrafted free agent out of out of Fresno State, has spent the first six weeks of the season on the practice squad. He recorded eight receptions for 86 yards during the preseason.

Woodson-Luster was originally signed by Oakland as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and he appeared in 14 games last year and registered seven tackles on defense and four on special teams. He spent training camp with the Bills this season and was signed to the Browns’ practice squad last week.

Receiver Rod Streater, who suffered a neck fracture early in the first quarter covering a punt, was placed on injured reserve and linebacker James Burgess Jr. was waived/injured after suffering a hamstring injury.

Replacing Scott and Woodson-Luster on the practice squad are offensive linemen Jake Eldrenkamp and receiver Blake Jackson.