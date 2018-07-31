Hard Knock Life: Browns camp – Day 5 news and notes

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Nick Chubb broke through a tackle and into the open field Monday afternoon drawing chants from fans.

“Chubb, Chubb, Chubb,” they chanted as the whistle blew and the rookie back flipped the ball back to one of the ball boys before running back to the huddle for the next play.

Chubb made that a habit on Monday afternoon, shedding tacklers and finding holes into the defensive secondary with regularity during 11-on 11 work.

“Nick has had a good camp,” head coach Hue Jackson said after Monday’s practice. “The running backs – Carlos [Hyde], Duke [Johnson Jr.] and Nick – have all done a good job. They are picking up the system well, making plays. If he is having a good day, somebody is blocking for him, too. The offensive line did some good things, as well.”

The former Georgia Bulldog, drafted 35th overall in April is competing with veteran Carlos Hyde, signed this offseason to a 3-year, $15 million deal this offseason, for carries this fall and he is holding his own and then some.

Chubb has flashed the power, speed and agility with the ball in his hands early in this camp the team saw when they watched his college film.

Picking up where he left off – Chubb wasn’t the only player to draw chants from fans with his play during Monday’s practice.

Receiver Corey Coleman carried a strong Sunday practice into Monday. Coleman made a pair of nice sideline catches for big gains during 11-on-11 work drawing chants of “Corey Coleman” from the bleachers.

“I think that his confidence is growing,” Jackson said. “Corey is a confident player anyway. This is Year 3 and the fifth day in this, and he just kind of understands that you have to grind through it. He has done that. I have been really impressed. He has come out every day, been a little sore but has fought through it and went out and made plays.”

Hollywood lights it up – Rashard Higgins is turning heads through the early stages of camp with his consistent play but the chemistry he’s building with Baker Mayfield is hard to miss.

“He’s a guy that you see when he has the ball in his hands, it looks really natural,” Mayfield said. “He’s just a ball player. He’s a fun guy to be around, positive, energetic. I seem to always kind of gravitate toward guys like that, and he’s just one of those guys. When he’s making plays, it’s a mutual relationship.”

Higgins made a nice catch on the far sideline down the field Monday after Mayfield bought time and unloaded off his back foot. While in a game situation the play may have gone for a sack, it was just a glimpse of their potential together.

The duo routinely hook-up during team drills for big plays and there might be a good explanation for that.

“I meet with Baker all the time,” Higgins said. “I ask him questions, little questions, we sit together at lunchtime, we eat together, I'm always in his ear, not only him, but Tyrod, I'm asking Tyrod the same things but moreso with Baker. I don't know why, I'm just with Baker a lot.”

Access denied – There might be only one place you won’t HBO’s Hard Knocks cameras during camp – the QBs RV.

Mayfield confirmed Monday that the camera crews will not be allowed access to their hangout space.

“Privacy in my home, my mobile home,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is also planning on upgrading the RV to one he originally wanted at the outset of camp but wasn’t available.

“Should be soon. You guys will see it,” Mayfield said. “We’ll get the upgrade when it’s available.”

Fox steady – 92.3 The Fan’s Dustin Fox will work with Bernie Kosar on the sidelines during the telecast of the Browns’ preseason games.

Fox, a member of Ohio State’s 2002 National Championship team and former NFL safety who co-hosts weekday afternoons on The Fan with Adam the Bull from 3-7, is also a college football game analyst for ESPN and contributor to The Athletic.

Former ESPN personality and Cleveland native Jay Crawford will be in the booth handling play by play with former quarterback and 1999 No. 1 pick Tim Couch providing color commentary.

Roster moves – The Browns signed 3 players Monday – offensive lineman Kevin Bowen, defensive backs Christian Boutte and Jeremiah McKinnon as well as former Bengals tight end Orson Charles. The team waived defensive lineman Trenton Thompson and offensive lineman Victor Salako.

Safety Jabrill Peppers was activated off the active/non-football injury list and defensive lineman Chad Thomas from the active/physically unable to perform list Monday after both players passed their physicals.

Puppy pound counter – 8 puppies from the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) were adopted Monday and a total of 49 the first 5 days of camp. Since the program’s launch in 2015, 272 puppies have been adopted.

Injury report – LB Genard Avery (groin), TE Devon Cajuste (concussion), TE Seth DeValve (quad), DL Daniel Ekuale (calf), WR Jeff Janis (knee), DL Lenny Jones (concussion), OL Greg Robinson (concussion) and OL Desmond Harrison (toe-PUP).

No players left practice with an injury Monday.

Up next – Players have the day off Tuesday, practice Wednesday from 3:00-5:55 p.m.