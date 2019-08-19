Browns Camp Notes: Team not looking to replace kickers, yet

Cleveland, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Another day, more questions about the kicking situation.

Greg Joseph and Austin Seibert continue to do themselves no favors, or pull ahead in the kicking competition, which is about to enter its fifth week, but head coach Freddie Kitchens isn’t ready to make changes, yet.

Key word: yet.

“We’re not trying to bring in a new kicker right now,” Kitchens said after Monday’s practice.

During team kicking both went 4-6 with Seibert missing from 37 and 53 while Joseph was no good from 53 and 56.

“We’ve got two guys right here that can kick the ball a long way,” Kitchens said. “We need them to get their act right and get the job done. We’re not looking to replace them right now. We’re looking to get these guys better and continue to get better.

“And the process of evaluation and the process of judging them has not concluded yet. When it concludes, then we’ll make that decision.”

Towards the end of practice Joseph hit a 44-yard field goal while Seibert was wide on a 40-yard attempt.

“I can’t kick it for them,” Kitchens said.

Kitchens was asked if Seibert, a fifth-round pick from Oklahoma this year, is rattled or nervous.

“I don’t know,” Kitchens said. “He’s got to get it figured out and if I make him nervous, I plan on being at the games, so I don’t know.”

Kitchens has stressed during camp that he wants to know what he’s getting from the players he puts on the field. When it comes to Joseph and Seibert, both are an enigma.

“I just want to know what I’m getting when they go out there,” Kitchens said.

Buying time – The Browns spent a significant portion of practice working with scout team style reps Monday so there aren’t many details in practice to provide in that regard, but Baker Mayfield and Jarvis Landry hooked up for the highlight of the day in regular 11-on-11 work.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi kept driving right guard Eric Kush back, deep into the pocket forcing Mayfield to step deeper and move to his left before unloading a ball deep down the near sideline.

Jarvis Landry came out of nowhere and as the ball just missed the outstretched fingertips of safety Morgan Burnett and fell into Landry’s hands that were stretched above his head for a 38-yard completion.

O-my OBJ – Odell Beckham Jr. made a sensational catch during individual warm up periods for receivers, the video of which has gone viral.

Beckham casually caught the football under his right leg with one hand.

Puppy pound counter – 4 puppies were adopted Monday and 124 through 14 practices in Berea. The partnership with the Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is in its fifth year and since its inception in 2015 has seen a total of 484 puppies find homes during Browns training camps.

Injury report – S Juston Burris (hamstring), WR Antonio Callaway (ankle), T.J. Carrie (hamstring), RB Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), WR Ishmael Hyman (concussion), DT Brian Price (concussion), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and S Jermaine Whitehead (groin) did not practice.

Up next – Practice Tuesday 10:00 a.m.-12:20 p.m.