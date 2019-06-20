Browns Notes: OBJ says he’s going dark on social media for the rest of June

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Odell Beckham Jr. is going dark for the remainder of June on social media.

The Browns’ star receiver made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

Beckham posted this message on his Instagram story in white text with a black background: “Goin away till July 1st for trainin. Don’t hit me unless it’s beyond urgent. Preciate the love always. Time to Lock in!! #BootCamp see y’all soon” followed by a series of emojis and “@Everyone.”

Beckham recently served as an NFL ambassador in Europe, which he documented on his social media platforms.

History lesson – On Tuesday, the Browns took their rookies to Canton for a visit to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It’s recently become an annual tradition to teach them about the history of the game, the history of the Browns and the role northeast Ohio has played in football history.

“That was incredible,” rookie offensive lineman Drew Forbes said during the team’s youth football camp held at the facility in Berea.

“You get to go see all these guys’ names and busts and hopefully we see Joe Thomas in there pretty soon -- not hopefully, [we will] but anyway. It was incredible seeing not just the Browns but the whole history of the NFL and the amount of knowledge that they had in there. They showed us helmets dating back to 1910 and the comparison to now and I’m glad I’m not playing back then.”

Linebacker Sione Takitaki admitted that the trip was an eye opener for him.

“I was pretty shocked,” Takitaki said. “Seeing all those greats that I looked up to growing up. See the Ray Lewis [bust], they had Junior Seau, guys that I looked up to Junior Seau being one of them – him being Polynesian, I’m Polynesian – they also had Jim Brown. They gave us the Browns’ background and stuff. It’s crazy to learn about all that stuff and be there where all that memorabilia is [kept].”

Mentoring Mack – Mack Wilson saw Ray Lewis’ bust, took a picture and texted it to Lewis during the trip to Canton Tuesday.

“We text, talk,” the Browns’ fifth-round pick said. “And I kind of just shot him a picture of his bust, and he responded and was like, ‘You're going to get that one day. Just play fast until you can't anymore.’ So that's what I'm going to do every Sunday.”

Wilson struck up a friendship with the former Ravens linebacker at a camp held at IMG Academy his junior year.

“He calls me young lion,” Wilson said. “He tells me you've just got to work hard and play fast, play with your head on fire. At the next level, you've got to be able to play faster and read plays faster. It's just really the change of speed at the next level. I've got to kind of adjust to that, and I'll be all right.”

Giving 10 – The Browns rookie class continued coaching hundreds of youngsters at the team’s annual football camp on Wednesday at the facility in Berea.

Last week they were busy down at FirstEnergy Stadium, which was unavailable this week in preparation for the CONCACAF Gold Cup matches to be played Saturday including the USA men’s national team taking on Trinidad and Tobago.

The USA men’s national team will practice at the Browns facility in Berea Thursday.

To the point – The Browns rookies are scheduled to visit Cedar Point for a team outing later this week.