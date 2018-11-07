Browns place LB Christian Kirksey, CB E.J. Gaines on injured reserve

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns placed linebacker Christian Kirksey and cornerback E.J. Gaines on injured reserve Wednesday ending both player’s season.

Kirksey suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of Sunday’s 37-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs while Gaines suffered his second concussion in less than a month in the second quarter.

The Browns, who have lost four straight, remain without linebacker Joe Schobert, who has missed the last three games with a hamstring injury and cornerback Terrance Mitchell remains on IR but is eligible to return for the final four games of the season.

Rooke cornerback Denzel Ward is also dealing with a hip injury suffered last week as well.

The team signed defensive back Juston Burris from the New York Jets practice squad to fill one of the roster spots.

Kirksey totaled 29 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery in his fifth season with the Browns.

Gaines signed a one-year deal as a free agent this offseason and he appeared in six games with two starts totaling 12 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.