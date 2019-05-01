Browns post 2019 NFL Draft depth chart
A look at where we think the 7 picks fit in
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – With the NFL Draft now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to update our Browns 2019 depth chart.
General manager John Dorsey selected seven players between Friday and Saturday and his trade count since taking over as GM in Dec. 2017 is now up to 18.
With the release of center Kyle Friend, the official roster count – including draft picks – is 78, meaning Dorsey had room to add 12 UDFAs after the draft.
Key additions: (WR) Beckham, (DE) Vernon, (DT) Sheldon Richardson, (RB) Kareem Hunt, (S) Morgan Burnett, (CB) Greedy Williams
Key losses: (RG) Kevin Zeitler, (S) Jabrill Peppers, (S) Derrick Kindred, (DE) Emmanuel Ogbah, (LB) Jamie Collins, (WR) Ricardo Louis
Our updated draft chart does not include undrafted rookie free agents or rookie mini camp invitees since the club has yet to confirm or announce those moves, but here's what we think it looks like post-2019 NFL Draft.
Offense
WR Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Callaway, Derrick Willies, Blake Jackson
LT Greg Robinson, Desmond Harrison
LG Joel Bitonio, Bryan Witzmann
C JC Tretter, Kyle Kalis
RG Austin Corbett, Eric Kush
RT Chris Hubbard, Drew Forbes, Kendall Lamm, David Bright, Brad Seaton
TE David Njoku, Seth DeValve
WR Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, Jaelen Strong, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi
QB Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton, Garrett Gilbert
RB Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson Jr., Dontrell Hilliard, Devante Mays, Orson Charles (FB)
TE Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown
Defense
DE Myles Garrett, Chris Smith, Lenny Jones
DT Larry Ogunjobi, Carl Davis, Brian Price, Devaroe Lawrence
DT Sheldon Richardson, Trevon Coley, Daniel Ekuale
DE Olivier Vernon, Anthony Zettel, Chad Thomas
WILL Christian Kirksey, Sione Takitaki
MIKE Joe Schobert, Mack Wilson, Ray-Ray Armstrong
SAM Genard Avery, Adarius Taylor, D'Juan Hines, Xavier Woodson-Luster
CB Denzel Ward, T.J. Carrie, Donnie Lewis Jr., Robert Jackson, Ashton Lampkin, Lenzy Pipkins
CB Terrance Mitchell, Greedy Williams, Phillip Gaines, Juston Burris, Tavierre Thomas, Tigie Sankoh
SS Morgan Burnett, Eric Murray
FS Damarious Randall, Sheldrick Redwine, Jermaine Whitehead
Special Teams
P Britton Colquitt
K Greg Joseph, Austin Seibert
LS Charley Hughlett