Browns post 2019 NFL Draft depth chart

A look at where we think the 7 picks fit in

May 1, 2019
Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – With the NFL Draft now in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to update our Browns 2019 depth chart.

General manager John Dorsey selected seven players between Friday and Saturday and his trade count since taking over as GM in Dec. 2017 is now up to 18.

With the release of center Kyle Friend, the official roster count – including draft picks – is 78, meaning Dorsey had room to add 12 UDFAs after the draft.

Key additions: (WR) Beckham, (DE) Vernon, (DT) Sheldon Richardson, (RB) Kareem Hunt, (S) Morgan Burnett, (CB) Greedy Williams

Key losses: (RG) Kevin Zeitler, (S) Jabrill Peppers, (S) Derrick Kindred, (DE) Emmanuel Ogbah, (LB) Jamie Collins, (WR) Ricardo Louis

Our updated draft chart does not include undrafted rookie free agents or rookie mini camp invitees since the club has yet to confirm or announce those moves, but here's what we think it looks like post-2019 NFL Draft.

Offense

WR         Odell Beckham Jr., Antonio Callaway, Derrick Willies, Blake Jackson

LT           Greg Robinson, Desmond Harrison

LG          Joel Bitonio, Bryan Witzmann

C             JC Tretter, Kyle Kalis

RG          Austin Corbett, Eric Kush

RT          Chris Hubbard, Drew Forbes, Kendall Lamm, David Bright, Brad Seaton

TE           David Njoku, Seth DeValve

WR         Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Damion Ratley, Jaelen Strong, Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi

QB          Baker Mayfield, Drew Stanton, Garrett Gilbert

RB          Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Duke Johnson Jr., Dontrell Hilliard, Devante Mays, Orson Charles (FB)

TE           Demetrius Harris, Pharaoh Brown

Defense

DE          Myles Garrett, Chris Smith, Lenny Jones

DT          Larry Ogunjobi, Carl Davis, Brian Price, Devaroe Lawrence

DT          Sheldon Richardson, Trevon Coley, Daniel Ekuale

DE          Olivier Vernon, Anthony Zettel, Chad Thomas

WILL      Christian Kirksey, Sione Takitaki

MIKE      Joe Schobert, Mack Wilson, Ray-Ray Armstrong

SAM       Genard Avery, Adarius Taylor, D'Juan Hines, Xavier Woodson-Luster

CB          Denzel Ward, T.J. Carrie, Donnie Lewis Jr., Robert Jackson, Ashton Lampkin, Lenzy Pipkins

CB          Terrance Mitchell, Greedy Williams, Phillip Gaines, Juston Burris, Tavierre Thomas, Tigie Sankoh

SS           Morgan Burnett, Eric Murray

FS           Damarious Randall, Sheldrick Redwine, Jermaine Whitehead

Special Teams

P             Britton Colquitt

K             Greg Joseph, Austin Seibert

LS           Charley Hughlett

