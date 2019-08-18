Winners & Losers: Browns 21, Colts 18

Cleveland Ohio (923 The Fan) – The Browns left Indianapolis, Indiana with their second preseason victory in as many weeks, 21-18 over the Colts despite most starters getting the afternoon off.

With most of the work done on the practice field, Kitchens was able to use the game at Lucas Oil Stadium to evaluate the back end of the roster.

Here’s a look at who we thought helped or hurt themselves Saturday.

Who helped themselves

QB Garrett Gilbert – The nomad quarterback of Alliance of American Football fame continues to impress and may have earned a roster spot, especially with Kitchens’ preference of having three quarterbacks on the roster. Gilbert made just about every throw you expect a quarterback to make Saturday afternoon. At one point he completed eight straight passes. Overall, he completed 13 of 19 passes for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

RB D’Earnest Johnson – Johnson may have sewn up the third running back spot. He ran 10 times for 53 yards while catching all three targets for 26 yards, including a six-yard touchdown. He returned three kickoffs for a combined 62 yards and a pair of punts for 10 total yards.

WR D.J. Montgomery – The undrafted free agent bounced back from a dropped pass on the opening drive to catch three of his four targets for a team-best 77 yards, including a beautiful over-the-shoulder 32-yard grab that set up a touchdown. Montgomery also drew a pair of pass interference penalties against Colts DBs.

P Jamie Gillan – ‘The Scottish Hammer’ smashed a 74-yard punt to flip the field and pin the Colts at their own 10. Need we say any more? Gillan’s second punt went for 45 yards and his third 37 for an average of 52.0 per boot and his holds on kicks appeared to be clean.

Who did not

OL Austin Corbett – It doesn’t matter where they put the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 draft, Corbett’s problems follow. Corbett once again was ineffective in run blocking or pass protection – against Colts second and third teamers – and he had three bad snaps and a holding penalty at center. As Corbett continues to struggle, he might be general manager John Dorsey’s first big miss in the draft.

The kickers – Sure 52- and 53-yard field goals are difficult kicks, but the Browns need a kicker that can knock those through consistently if they want to be a Super Bowl contender. Greg Joseph had the distance on his try as time expired at the end of the first half on a 53 yarder, but he was wide right. Austin Seibert missed from 52 late in the fourth quarter, and you knew it the moment it headed towards the uprights. While Seibert made both of his PATs and Gilbert made his one try, the bottom line is that John Dorsey will need to bring in a kicker on Sept. 1.

WR Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi – There was no explosive return Saturday afternoon from the feel-good story of camp and the preseason. Unfortunately for the receiver, who electrified with an 84-yard punt return for a TD against Washington, his margin for error is paper thin. Sheehy-Guiseppi returned two punts for a combined eight yards. Sheehy-Guiseppi also suffered a rib injury which limited his availability in the second half.