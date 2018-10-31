Browns quiet as NFL trade deadline passes

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Despite plenty of rumors and speculation about quarterback Tyrod Taylor or linebacker Jamie Collins, both remained Cleveland Browns after the trade deadline expired at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

General manager John Dorsey said Monday following the firings of head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley that he would “turn over every rock possible” leading up to the deadline, which passed without another move being made.

The Browns are 2-5-1 and in last place in the AFC North which means spending 2019 draft picks for rental players to get through this season just didn’t make sense.

Sure, the Browns had needs – linebacker, cornerback and especially at receiver – but Dorsey along with owner Jimmy Haslam made it clear Monday the remaining 8 games of the season would be an important growth and evaluation stretch for the franchise going forward.

Interim head coach Gregg Williams and the Browns host the 7-1 Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday. Only 2 of the Browns' final 8 opponents, who have a combined record of 37-25, are below .500.