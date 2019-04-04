Browns re-sign Orson Charles

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The Cleveland Browns announced they re-signed Orson Charles Wednesday.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Charles, who serves as a tight end and fullback, appeared in 13 games with two starts last season for the Browns that saw him record three catches for 23 yards.

Charles helped serve as a lead blocker for rookie running bac Nick Chubb, who finished with a team rookie record 996 yards rushing in 2018.

Originally selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 2012 draft, Charles has appeared in 49 career games with the Bengals (29 from 2012-13), Lions (two in 2016), Chiefs (five in 2017) and Browns (13 in 2018).